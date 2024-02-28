A stubble like stars.

(after Jaccottet)
By PETER LARKIN.
◊
I had been reading Philippe Jaccottet in French and English for many years, so was particularly moved to come across his last published poems (La Clarté Notre-Dame) in the version translated by John Taylor. I wondered whether I could work with these texts in their English form in some way and also add to it material from the poet’s earlier work. So, I have produced some re-versions drawn from translations by Ian Brinton, John Taylor and Mark Treharne.
Jaccottet himself was suspicious of any over-elaboration (despite his own wonderful ear), so there could be something rather arrogant implied in my recompositions, but I hope that as well as being a tribute, this derived writing can be an intimate form of dialogue, even if at two removes. My title comes from his phrase ‘avec un grésillement dans les éteules / comme d’étoiles à ras de terre (Last Book of Madrigals, p. 52)
—Peter Larkin
◊
for Denis Boyles
in memoriam
I
Empty fields with no haste, an
ample almost colourless sign of life
Prevail a distrust over the too weary,
as a weightless avails the fragile
If the light was an absent designation,
no question of faking that shadow,
the lessened in its darkness
In zest of a kind of prelude,
tinkling of a message defied,
an appeal fully applied
No grace of herds or troughs,
given this altitude of effort
More than merely agreeing with
this cold anchor, so few noises
possible to my heart
Chestnut woods sheltering, small
(tall) stone constrictions pose there
as long in time, nest
of a slope, wing of a transform
The bristle of crown arisen far above
threat, like the pleats of tense foliage
A detour of telling the walk,
old age engraves my doubts on capable
surprises, captures of want
Small herds or even a pen
of trees, rounded limbs, written veins
Without any exclusion still a
non-immersion, the prolonged sanction
(sanctum) of remorse at peace.
Preference of the attentive,
exempt comparison
A mark (ray) of the breach
filters out the frail absurd
A slide of things illuminating the cradle,
this non-imitation of it settling
under a misted sun
Incredibly sheltered as little fashioned,
how ferocious for anything valid,
any prime marvel?
Busy caverns within an unscathed enclave, not admiring its own shadows a few clouds ever-changing and so non-voluntary, scarce travellings of the goodness on the outer side of the window collapse by chance of escaping unharmed, how fallen twigs build up a surface, minute ramparts of a renewed expanse a sufficient but handless version aggravates the risk, these evasive undoubtfuls a remote pre-spring scattered dawn of an announcement in the midst of very brief swarms, almond and apricot the expected gust, a reverie of no further hostility
Out of tune hope, quivering the
final rest, disquieting footsteps, whence
flying by the snow of it
Thinnest threads the silver branches are
snowing, knowing the unbearable,
its many coats
The ever-ordinary chapel, belated
sacredness, scourings of prayer, modest
free residue: its pre-resumé of
the initial crypt
To be too really dead to face the non-
voice of the fright neither wave
nor stutter, or whatever
will help heaven
A quince orchard, in open
concentration of the infinite,
unthinkable crossing of ‘and yet’
II
They would fall silent, not evade
the matter, the way they were spaced,
as if new to the species almond
Swarm, spume, snow, bare white mist suspended above an earth still grassless, scarcely getting lost, the trees disarm the thought, provoke communion in their glimpse of bare soil a brief murmuring alighting there, no grudge against greenery utterly ordinary, or to seek too far from our paths a life different from ours because it unfolds a spiralling, from bare branches to blossom the fleeting fruit stain before it can be effaced, the orchard retracts any image, is behind us now, travels the only ground scarcely, what it floats is its own standstill
I stand on my guard further and
further afield but drawn back to
no other possession, dreaming
the less of it
Crossing a threshold unimpeded,
carried away onto the dearth of it,
not stemming a profusion
of caresses
An unweighable under the auspices
of so many scales, changes of level
behind the trees, the blemish of
being compelled to approach
A feeble vestige of non-
indifference, a familiar spirit
meandering the intuition
Like infinity trading some invisible
dimension of the ritual, sole
plumage, face of an orchard
A first greenery graining the ground from its dust above, faint shadows of trees, the stare of it binding and agile, like the sport of a curtain externalising the play of effacement a fragile obstacle (plant) sown against a wall, all those closed ties in the soil a certain obscurity conciliated, not prescribed the resisting secret of the sacred stumbles the imaginary, reproaches its shadow, of which the blossom is not so paltry
Luminous spurts, the unknown,
remote nurture awaiting the unborn
To plough possibility for its field,
provisional without spurning, a porous
fulfilment thrown from destruction
In a dust (soot) of words, beneath a
particular sky, remote and afflicted
(affiliated) in what is seen across
a marvel glimpsed
The eye of some analogy scans the sky,
liable to a slightest thing, how branches
confuse snow with lingering blossom
Renounce a rate of obvious meaning,
blossom become that cloud of snow
over an overcast sky, nothing
in waiting
some sort of outcome conceded to
the frontier of it, splinters alive
at an irritation of some
other dimension
III
The errant left so little, losing space
to present earth’s distances
Death unseen amid winter’s surviving
grass, hidden and patient threading
throughout a day (open field)
to be settled
Growing clarity but indistinct beneath
glass, a shimmer disdains hanging there,
on the cusp of a promise, dawn’s
memory of a tear
Transferred alongside the green wood,
earth so easily scared of winter’s ending,
a smoke (not a tomb) of the soul
Here where the earth draws its nearest merge
to a close (God between fantasy and stone):
the snow’s fleeting light
Hanging in the branches a unique
belt, winter light on tree-bark,
love widening the dawn past its flash of axe:
without trespass a glimpse of God
Spiked above us now the heaving mountain we can only watch and pray freezing the stabbing, a blade buries stars in living flesh, birdsong merges with a dared scarce pity rending and ripping more than knotted in air, dissolution is a heavier lash, at last the crash mountain-like in its airy thinness
a single grass seed, a mote travelling a knot in air, dusk and dawn leave no trace of the sound, a voice unspilled but slicing its single moment of pure day already no longer a spindle but shuttling the darkening of the day, reserving links (chinks) of space which peer beyond my eyes
A quantity of being our knowing
nothing, which clings like paddock
and prairie, hovers the grave (grass)
over our silent invitation
IV
Born of dirt but no dull verging, flimsy
but hidden, violets break up the last snows of winter,
an upright liturgy a little more eternal
than this shift of shadow: don’t speak loudly
of what sprouts from the earth
Detours efface mistakes, light fragile shots
from shadowy non-destructions at
the end of winter, violets
the capable tender tips
Nothing else yet something very different,
lowly things were needed to go further:
opening a way dark and cold, not too frail
to heed the replacement, a relay
of pathbreakers
Rechristen these flowers, my eyes
saw them removed into the network
of the world
An airy nave’s array (tall oak) calms
any steps across its threshold white spots
waver an unfloating mass of grass, unlikely
forms of life too nearly human surge them
from the far reaches
Less bright constellations sort these
sparse umbels, less fixed once the day’s
veil (beautiful) has withdrawn from
the trees’ overhead response
Fragile galaxies (wild carrot) float across
a threshold of grass sky, a milk-white
within arm’s reach, no sharp single stars
snagged on gorse
Whispering umbels, distinct or
linked to another hatching? glimmer of
strange language hovering over the commons,
dawn chirping, shade and grave
A few umbels networking the shade of
tall greens, the restive forever-way
of the world’s home
Bird unbound, a relic jewel close to
these relative half-heard words
left to the reeds and willows
Speak the pale blue and orange fragments of a world, a gaze’s kingfisher slighted by its tender concern at the very last time a lucky day in November, second life seeing the import of a fire vanish in the willows once would suffice but do not aim for it: feathers flash singly among the reeds
Unite heart and wing in feathers
mocking the flash what suffices is that it
led you out, as sun and sleep remember
◊
Sources by Philippe Jaccottet.
‘La Clarté Notre-Dame’ and ‘The Last Book of Madrigals‘, trans. John Taylor (Seagull Books, 2022).
Prospice: Through an Orchard, translated, with an essay, by Mark Treharne (1978).
Jaccottet, trans. Ian Brinton (Oystercatcher Press, 2016).
And, Nonetheless: Selected Prose & Poetry, 1990–2009, trans. John Taylor (Chelsea Editions, 2011).
♦
PETER LARKIN contributed to The Ground Aslant: an Anthology of Radical Landscape Poetry, ed. Harriet Tarlo (2011). A symposium on his work was held at Warwick U (UK) in 2018, the proceedings of which appeared in the Journal of British & Irish Innovative Poetry. Among recent collections are Trees Before Abstinent Ground (2019) and Encroach to Resume (2021). A set of one hundred two-to-three-line poems, Sounds Between Trees appeared in 2022 from Guillemot Press. His newest collection is If Trees Allay an Earth Retrialling (Shearsman, 2023) .
Image credit:
Sterrenhemel boven het kerkhof (James Ensor, 1888); collection: Museum voor Schone Kunsten Gent