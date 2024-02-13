

and two more new poems.

By 3/4KYMBERLY TAYLOR.

♦

Alice B. and Gertrude in Their Photographs

Dear T, my sweet sweet sweet sweet sweet tea,

into our photographs this hard line

of distance, simply! Just between us

and all ours. A photographing

we will go, Basket along, dear pooch

with curlicues. Rue de Fleurus’ garden

dims in the rug-dust; blurred

is the countryside all ahouse! Listen

to the lightness in our in-between.

Even after we’re gone, our blood

will bloom measure by clear

measure thank you little little lens.

◊

Gertrude’s Embryology Class

Plunked in a glass pot with a bit

of ocean and nicely. Leo’s found a

a ctenophore! Hoppy hydra,

clean little keep, I am quite

sick of Quissett Beach, too hot, full

of woodworm, impolite puff.

Scowling, I arrange you on a plate.

Discover other spellings.

Perhaps “fs” all together?

Now that’s done we won’t quarrel.

Nor will we have our solitude.

In each particle of your splendor,

a turn of the stranger.

◊

Alice B.’s Needlepoint Chair

Into my needlepoint is neither opinion

nor small fatherland but Gertrude’s hand,

almost done, the fingers stretching out not

like they do in Picasso’s portrait of her but also

quite like his except more wrist appears; she has rolled

up her sleeve. Paris is dark this winter. Thornton

from the West Indies writes to us,

Care Tuttledue (Dear Two-of-you) and into

my stitches his hibiscus writhe, his ten million

lizards scandal in terribly brief rain

he went walking. Gertrude says countries suffer

from fathers (except the English, they haven’t

got one right now and are more cheerful)

and I read Thorny aloud again

then about a beautiful cake made of nothing

but cream and flour, adding an oh so

to my black border, my long slender needle,

a woman guided, guided away

♦

3/4KYMBERLY TAYLOR received an MFA from Columbia University, studying under Lucie Brock-Broido. She is the author of Extravagant Captivities (Aralia Press, 2005), and her poems have appeared in Boston Review, Hawaii Review, Great River Review, Italian American, Notre Dame Review, Pivot, Seneca Review, Samizdat, among others. Her work most recently appeared in New American Writing (2023), edited by Paul Hoover, and her manuscript Thinandflylingdress was a finalist for the 2023 Cowles Poetry Prize. Taylor is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Annapolis Home Magazine. She lives in Maryland where she tends to her flower and herb gardens as well as her small flock of chickens.

Image credits.

“United Airlines, Newark Airport, November 7, 1934.” Photograph by Carl Van Vechten. Henry W. and Albert A. Berg Collection of English and American Literature, The New York Public Library, New York Public Library Digital Collections. © Van Vechten Trust. Used with permission.

“Alice B. Toklas: Gertrude Stein, on the Terrace at Bilignin, June 13, 1934.” Photograph by Carl Van Vechten. Henry W. and Albert A. Berg Collection of English and American Literature, The New York Public Library, New York Public Library Digital Collections. © Van Vechten Trust. Used with Permission.

“Gertrude Stein with Basket and Pepe on the terrace of the villa at Bilignin, June 13, 1934.” Photograph by Carl Van Vechten. Henry W. and Albert A. Berg Collection of English and American Literature, The New York Public Library, New York Public Library Digital Collections. © Van Vechten Trust. Used with permission.

“Ctenophores.” MBL Embryology Class at Quissett Harbor. Gertrude Stein is in the center in skirt and her brother Leo Stein is holding up specimen. Photograph by Baldwin Coolidge. July 31, 1897. Photograph Collection. Courtesy of Woods Hole Historic Museum.

Louis XVI children’s armchair upholstered with petit point worked by Alice B. Toklas over designs by Pablo Picasso. Green and black. Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas Papers, Yale Collection of American Literature, Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library. Courtesy of the Alice B. Toklas Estate.