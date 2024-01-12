and three more new poems.



By Peter Blair.

•

Snapshot, Sachsenhausen

This is me in the execution trench —

under the automatic gallows

in front of the bullet-stopper,

knotting a silk scarf

as you shoot, suspend

and capture me.

In that panopticon, we can’t have

missed the concrete obelisk and fractured

phial, the hanging-pole that dislocated

joints, the prone rack that offered kidneys

to the fatal blow.

Outside, at the bratwurst van, we still could

taste the gnawed spoon and gouged enamel

bowl, stashed in a waistband

against skin barely pitted

by a navel.

Each pocked concavity

sunken in the next.

This final depression

terrible relief.

•

Triptych

i

Its windshield is widescreen flat,

its riot-grille graph paper

on which a brow’s furrow

plots the rising tension.

ii

On the dual carriageway

the four-by-fours

go two by two

to cul-de-sac and car ferry.

iii

By Buttermere

a Land Rover grazes,

nudging across

a corrugated field.

•

Clearance

After ten days of driving north,

our route a dot-to-dot

of visitor centres and viewpoints,

we have had enough

of audio-visual ‘experiences’

and ‘living history’ re-enactments,

of ears muffled

with Alice-band guides

that clamp slowly tighter

until ‘artefact’ and factoid fuse.

We have had our fill

of tea rooms and gift shops,

of tartanned-up, taste-o’ tat,

of being told

what to take in and take away,

where and how to look.

At Boreraig, where we walk,

there is no re-creation

of the buyings- and burnings-out,

no plaque.

Only the lichened gabbro

of cabins razed to sheep pens

or floor plans

recalls clansmen banished

by landlords and flockmasters,

the government coffin-ship

that sailed from Campbeltown

for the New World.

A clutch of rabbit droppings

lies like lead-shot

on close-cropped grass.

We disturb a ewe

from a jambless threshold,

all this rising from

her hot, unpolished turd.

•

October

The cold fires of autumn:

burnt bushes, burnished leaves,

fallen images.

Barefoot, I walk on

fading coals, my mantra

Cool wet grass, cool wet grass,

Cool. Wet. Grass.

♦

PETER BLAIR grew up in Belfast. He teaches English Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Chester, with research interests in South African literature and flash fiction, and is founding co-editor of Flash: The International Short-Short Story Magazine. His own writing has appeared in various magazines and anthologies, including as a runner-up in the Bridport Prize (short story), the Fish Prize (poem), and the Bath Flash Fiction Award. In 2021, he was Very Highly Commended in the Irish Short Story of the Year category of the Irish Book Awards.

Image credit: Sachsenhausen brick wall by Garrett Graham.