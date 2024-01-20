Poems from Prière (1924)

By Pierre Jean Jouve.

Translated by Will Stone.

Snows

The wind of afternoon on the highest day

of the year

breath, coldness and warm impetuosity.

The snows cannot loosen their dark noose,

the pink mountain in peace

reveals its rocks, makes known its immensity,

informs all of its immortal death.

The sky is forbidden and the light

wings from zone to zone, leaving behind it

a wound.

The heat of the deeps, of the valleys,

the aroma of love

from these clumps of hair, intermediary forests,

murmur of wild shacks, cries driven

through throats. Iron clang of the last step

ventured

have vanished in the winds pure turmoil

that ill grace

and that highest barbarity.

Oh my splendour!

I’ve mislaid my own name in your folds, I moan

to have left my sufferings upon your roads,

to have been laid bare by you, by the cruel blows

of your light on your stony slopes.

I am afraid, so pure is your beam, so inhuman

is your blue horizon.

Oh my splendour, don’t forget that the one who

bears you is insane.

But the splendour gives no reply, and wounds

strip away.

•

The Swan

Between mountain and springtime

moves the swan

wearily appearing in the always black

waters of winter;

between youth and death, from lake and ocean,

between peace and war, the swan in imagination.

But there where the water timidly turns blue, bearer

of butterflies,

he drifts on with modesty, he who is neither joyous

nor sorrowful,

only white, to little by little push back the world.

Ah, let go!

My swan, leave us, leave the clear water itself

and neck under wing, leave the grace that formed you,

lose the unity that senses, depart for deeper beatitude!

•

The Gorner Glacier

The Gorner,

is this immobile path that descends

like some vast milk

nourished by five other paths of milk

more vaporous

and all spawned from the breast of snow!

For a millennium

the ice beneath that milky way has advanced a step

crushing with care the chunks of defenceless

mountains,

dragging the debris

in these far-reaching trails of desolation

along its edge.

Oh, labour. Far reaching!

Oh eternity, fortitude.

Follow, necessity without a weakness, whilst

the formidable seracs

are no more than dancers of snow, fantasies

seen from the heights on an afternoon

of blue, green and rose.

•

Alpine Choughs

Alpine choughs,

Oh silent

falling blue tufts.

From everywhere on the deeply red earth,

on a scattering of slopes sewn by the sky.

They are reborn, their malicious wings on the banks

are only stretched, turned back in every way

seized by the wind, playing with day;

they fall again, blue spirals,

fading away,

settle there.

Rapacious predators and of precious stone

settled on the first naked ground relieved of snow,

Because of hunger!

But no, it’s not for hunger they settle

they roam

without ever knowing, over the great spectacle’s

shimmering greenness,

where the power ever unnerved by them

frightfully plays,

strange spot, for strange struggles they alone

know.

Oh, blue creatures whose glance did not dive down

only to reflect the arolla pine,

accustomed to the keenest height, — like

thoughts

making them prisoners up there famished

upon the snows,

for all life is a prison that moves.

•

A Horizon

A horizon of hammered sufferings,

of dreadful lights,

the six shooting pains that the world

conceived on the same day

six of the highest mountains, rival and painful

to esteem one another across the same sky of upheaval

pink and grey,

six things condemned to a lofty sterility

slowly forced up from the earth that loses them

from view,

— And yet joy!

A joy to be relentlessly assaulted by the vast sky

and treacherously kissed by clouds,

a joy without a confidant and which cannot

be declared in all eternity.

— And am I not thus, ah, am I not thus,

have you not placed me here for all eternity?

♦

WILL STONE is a poet, essayist and literary translator who divides his time between East Suffolk, Exmoor and the continent. His first poetry collection Glaciation (Salt, 2007), won an international award for Poetry in 2008. Subsequent collections Drawing in Ash (Salt, 2011), The Sleepwalkers (Shearsman, 2016) and The Slowing Ride (Shearsman 2020) have been critically appraised. A fifth collection Immortal Wreckage will be published in 2024. Will’s published translations from French and German include works by Stefan Zweig, Joseph Roth, Georg Trakl, Rainer Maria Rilke, Gérard de Nerval, Georg Simmel, Maurice Betz, Emile Verhaeren and Georges Rodenbach. Will’s latest published translations published were Nietzsche in Italy by Guy de Pourtalès (Pushkin Press, 2022) and Bruges-la-Morte by Georges Rodenbach (Wakefield Press, 2022). Letters around a Garden, a collection of Rilke’s letters in French will appear with Seagull Books in 2024 and Conversations with Rilke by Maurice Betz will be published by Pushkin in January 2025. Will has contributed reviews, essays, poems and translations to a number of literary publications including the Times Literary Supplement, the London Magazine, the Spectator, Apollo Magazine, the White Review, Modern Poetry in Translation, Agenda, Irish Pages and Poetry Review.

PIERRE JEAN JOUVE (11 October 1887 – 8 January 1976) was a French writer, novelist and poet. He was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature five times and was awarded the Grand Prix de Poésie by the French Academy in 1966. The poems selected here are from Prière (Librairie Stock, 1924). Much of Jouve’s considerable output is still untranslated, particularly his brilliant essays, and the true scope of his talent remains unknown to an anglophone readership. Jouve’s crucial champion was the poet David Gascoyne (1916–2001), who had befriended Jouve and his wife, the psychiatrist Blanche Reverchon, during his time in Paris during the late 1930s. Gascoyne’s collection Hölderlin’s Madness (1938) is permeated by his discovery of Jouve’s poetry. Gascoyne considered Jouve the greatest living French poet and he went on to translate Jouve’s poems and keep his flame alive in English translation. The collection Despair Has Wings published by Enitharmon in 2007 was the culmination of his admiration for and fidelity to the French poet.

Image credit: Alolphe Braun (1812–1877 ), Alpine Landscape, Three Hikers on a Glacier (1860–69), Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.