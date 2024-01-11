In memory of

By JOHN TAYLOR.

with drawings by Sam Forder.

a tree trying to take root

in the chilly air

while you sit on a branch

in its crown

along the wet ground

and breathe deeply

•

another tree stands

on the same muddy bank

the surrogate shore

the trembling reflection

of its needles in backwater

seems more permanent

than this rough bark

upon which you rest your hand

but now you wonder

which can guide you—

your finger pointing at ripples

or your callous palm

nothing but ashes scattered

in the bay

you will never sit on that shore

these ashes in your mouth

full of saliva

if you spit on the ground

maybe some thistle will sprout

its spray of blue

not-yet-last words fade

another voice explains

hangs up

you wait for the second call

that never comes

yet has in fact come through

with your own variants

for more than a decade

•

silence that is no longer sleep

nor the width of the ocean

the continent between

perhaps what you heard

during all those centuries

indeed try to remember

what you listened to

for millennia

before you were born

there is this hollowness

that cannot hold

enough solace for you

cannot soothe and shelter

yet it is also as if

this hollowness were not

what you think it is

or would like it to be

should not be enclosed

were not enclosed

were instead

a hollowness

that cannot hold

another origin

returns to the seawater

the grave

that is no grave

and the specks fall

to the sandy firmament

from which something might

burrow down

or rise

through the liquid darkness

to root in the air

♦

Note: the imagery of the first and last poems of this sequence allude to a remark by the philosopher Simone Weil: “L’arbre est en vérité enraciné dans le ciel.” This perspective was called to my attention by the Italian poet Franca Mancinelli, who uses Weil’s words as one of the epigraphs to her book Libretto di transito, which I translated as The Little Book of Passage (The Bitter Oleander Press, 2018).

♦

JOHN TAYLOR is an American writer, poet, translator, and critic who has lived in France since 1977. A contributing editor to The Fortnightly Review, he has published two books in the Odd Volumes series: his “double book” with the Swiss poet Pierre Chappuis, A Notebook of Clouds and A Notebook of Ridges, and his translation of Philippe Jaccottet’s Truinas, 21 April 2001. His most recent book of poetry is Remembrance of Water & Twenty-Five Trees (The Bitter Oleander Press).

SAM FORDER is a painter and draughtsman who lives and works near Cambridge, UK. He studied at Falmouth College of Art and The Royal Drawing School. His drawings are ultimately responsive to a lit moment whether sur le motif or in memory. His paintings manifest slowly over many months in the studio.