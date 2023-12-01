Thirties street photo.

And two more new poems.

By STEVEN MATTHEWS.

So earnestly they walk, the dead,

the streets of their city, all suits

and fedoras, tie-pins straight,

glittery brooches perfectly pinned

on lapels of winter coats,

a few cars lingering at kerbs,

cheerful groups in the cafés

not noticing the singing

sweep of light shining down on

tattering posters for long-gone

reruns of scratch-flecked movies,

that light stark in the hollows

between the new high-rises,

light offering all they will be

distilled into, walking in it.

⋅

Red Rust

I

How many bodies rust in remote fields —

wheel-less cars, vans, huge lorry containers,

even slumped caravans, train carriages

stand awkwardly where sheep and horses crop,

and where wild grasses steadily grow through

gaps, as hubs, roofs, floors fall away

dyeing the earth they grow into.

II

You often seemed to be patching,

cutting away infected areas

in our car doors or the front wings,

welding wire mesh into the holes,

riveting steel you’d moulded over,

then roughly applying red sealant,

carefully brushing body-paint.

But brush-strokes and rivets stood out

clear as day. We were always shamed

when we parked our cobbled-together

botch beside the gleaming new models.

⋅

Vacillations

(after Yeats)

I

At Sandymount, tide’s turn. You stare

amazed as small waves roil across

the bay into the brown-gloom shore,

but, at landspit’s edge, see counter-

channels, as the wind’s steady pulse

works in the other direction—

water runs alongwith itself,

one surge striving fast shoreward,

one out to a now-lapis sea.

II

Another visit. Climbing the sloped path

toward the Care Home’s automatic doors

you hear the flapping corporate banners

shouting hopeful slogans through the car-park—

“LIFE IS FOR LIVING”, “WE CARE LIKE NO OTHERS”;

their noise fronts the dense quiet beyond those door-panes,

ghost-frail bodies shrunk in armchairs,

dry lips crying them out unawares.

III

I spent that long morning

struggling to cut dead wood

from the heart of the bush,

alternating between

clippers, pruner, and saw

to snap age-brittle branch

or rotten leafless bough,

the rhythm of the job

working me into daze

which ignored for slow hours

the evidence of life

resting inches from eyes

or flash of my sharp blades —

the small nest neatly cupped

in the lee of the branch

that was the last I strained

to cut off, a sun-gleam

suddenly discovering

feather-strewn artistry

through blessed space between

leaves long labour opened.

♦

STEVEN MATTHEWS is a poet and critic from Colchester, Essex. He has published three poetry collections: Skying (Waterloo Press, 2012); On Magnetism (Two Rivers Press, 2017) ; and Some Other Where (Two Rivers Press, 2023).