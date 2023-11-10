At Risk of Interment.

About KU’s Trollope Prize.





1.



Seven Short Poems

by Lucian Staiano-Daniels.

2.

Reflections on Anonymity 2

by W.D. Jackson.

3.

On Learning a Poet I Admire Often Carries a Pocket Knife

by David Greenspan.

4.

Hautes Études and Mudra

by Michael Londra.



5.

Rhyme as Rhythm

by Adam Piette.

6.

Windows or Mirrors…

by Charles Martin.

7.

Three Texts

by Rupert M. Loydell.

8.

Two Poems

by Moriana Delgado.

9.

Mariangela.

by Ian Seed.

10.

Six Prose Poems

by Pietro De Marchi, translated by

Peter Robinson.

…and much more, below in this column.

Audio archive:

New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series, with more than 2,000 items in its archive, is more than ten years old! So, unless you’re reading this in the state pen, you may never catch up, but you can start here with ITEMS PUBLISHED DURING OUR 2023 HIATUS (July-August 2023):

Master Ru by Peter Knobler | Four Poems on Affairs of State by Peter Robinson | 5×7 by John Matthias | You Haven’t Understood and two more poems by Amy Glynn | Long Live the King and two more by Eliot Cardinaux, with drawings by Sean Ali Shostakovich, Eliot and Sunday Morning by E.J. Smith Jr. :: For much more, please consult our massive yet still partial archive.

















2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).

2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.

2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.

2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.

2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.