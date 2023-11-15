

And five more new poems.

By KITTY HAWKINS.

•

KINGFISHERS AND COBBLESTONES

ON ERLEIGH Road the pavement shifts:

beach at the edge of the world

where compact sand imitates fish scales

after the tide clocks off.

Thanks to confident poet friends I’m including

mulch in this one. Thanks to recommendations

I use cathartic effectively.

We’re young. Not yet worn.

My friend with curls bigger than mine

writes without capitals. No beginning or end

only sporadic periods. I’ve an inkling

she’s talking about me.

She tells me

kingfishers fly at thirty miles per hour.

A female must eat over half her body weight

in fish every day, just to stay alive.

•

MY PEOPLE

THERE’RE traffic cones in the stubble field like fallen suns —

I have mine. We consider a commune.

Yes, please: narcotics, side fringes, roads kissed by amber trees,

river swimming, roaming our hinterland

(go, friends, I’ll watch the bags, I’ll watch the time),

living on the brink of tears and love

for freckles and determined double-crowned heads.

•

JANUARY

TWELVE DAYS in and I’m painting my possessions blue.

A seven-minute walk away, the moon keeps her rendezvous

at the portal between sky and sea.

I’m my mother’s dubious daughter, body already fuming with the year.

You know that feeling stood on the crest of a hill needing to topple?

My friends and I are chasing the people we expected ourselves to be

and it takes weeks for me to scoot closer to a book. The fat seals on the spit

are commas dividing the horizon’s soliloquy. My body:

a drawbridge leaning closer to its voice.

•

THE SEER

THE WOMAN who lives in the valley

stashes her nuts in the oven,

roasts them with seaweed and sugar,

lets them burn her tongue.

Each day she gives herself ten minutes

to shower naked with no skin.

Late in the pub that grips the cliff’s edge

she jabbers that the water tickles her muscles.

Dark ale spills over coasters

she collects like stamps.

Her eyes jiggle in her head.

Echoes beat promptly to sea shanties

chanted by drunks whilst winter

thunders beyond the stained-glass spyholes.

It’s rumoured she traded her smile for a song

and got a storm instead.

She grimaces now at busking teenagers,

knocks her cane in praise when they pause to breathe.

Where her garden meets the dunes,

sandwort bows a little

pale buttons stitched at the elbow of her plot.

In the will she wrote when she was seven

her cursive pen commands:

Let the white flowers cover my body

on the shore where things are born.

•

CHOICE SCRIBBLES AFTER A NIGHT SHIFT

I SLIP away,

the confectionary aisle this time

musing on nutty nougat

writing another only-in-my-head poem,

lost again to the industrial ceilings

of England’s second largest supermarket chain.

That’s where the good ones go:

up and away.

Home: boiler working finally.

Rain like fire clouds town.

Where the sea goes after the horizon

troubles me.

Does the fog break?

Or does it stick to ships like gum

under a school desk, preying

on innocent victims

in the half-lit danger of freedom?

•

INTRODUCING HERRING BRIDGE

IT ISN’T until sleep is disturbed

we realise blackbirds sing at night.

I stop wearing earphones on the way to work,

their slight melody turning my bike’s wheels.

The plan is to meet in town centre.

Walk, grab ice cream,

watch the new bridge being built.

Herring, you tell me, paid for this place.

That’s how we remember we’re alive,

trekking towards the next town

knowing the harlequin ladybird is

an invasive species that lives in nettles —

— spotting a sycamore and exclaiming to the wind

deciduous!

♦

KITTY HAWKINS graduated with an MA in Creative Writing at Royal Holloway, University of London, in 2022. The year before she received two awards for her undergraduate poetry collection, Acoustics, at the University of Reading, and in 2022 won the Magdalena Young Poets Award. She is working on her debut collection. Her work is featured in The Canvas, Autofocus Lit Mag, Two Rivers Press and other online publications.

Image credit: ilbusca