By MORIANA DELGADO.

•.

Deserving

you think hands only touch hands when separated

but I’ve learned nothing in years past

only the ebbing

things seem farther the closer you get

and I only see three lone trees

stand on a little hill in the waste

a destination too often out of breath

but then—this is how far I feel from that city

where no language ever besieged me

•

I think I was an orchard before

hand over heels took what I had

to say on cadmium and color—

a flowering wax dawn my throat

eyes strained by dusk the world

has become mulberry and what

I contain, I am not sure.



It had to do with space—

broken into, you said (something foreign) in midair

and then it came and I was ready to see my shoulder

plates broad enough to grab bouvardia

even if full of lions taking off.

•

it’s not like i feel this because i’m not botanical

not like i’m talking sickles—dashes in the snow

cooked blinds through i see neighbor flip truck wheel so he tan

not that, not compass pointing other norths

no hard feelings whatsoever, not like i’m ranunculus

or anything to do with readiness or neediness, things

are what thermostats want, navigation mugs oh my

dreams are too peregrines—as in knock on my door

like halcon, as in not being what you seek

is pilgrimage.

•

self-explanatory

29 de abril

meanwhile everything, if only

no lute my eyes: velocity: I,

but closed, secrets

teeter birds on my eyes:

already earth elsewhere

if only to wield

yellow ache soft as milk all along



all peach scale here—

choppy breakfast & above

to be less salmon-colored

unasked, and thereby luke

lumber keeps me from caring

too long you were boundary, chestnut chattering

clover clumps, coastline, dull decomposition;

a few almonds in the bowl you brambled

brittle, fed me sprouts aged al dente

you are, petty umami, a resin that dried plop.

That year no wildfire lasted offshore.

•

My Defenestrate

I’m tired of knows didn’t you know the right lane must turn right,

so to speak, things stay to say they’ve gone untitled eschatons in low

tide, to think I could reach you: disenchantment and digression

felt significant like one day this will feel like perhaps I am here

in the tense things have been living in, liberty over tax service stop

requested all of a sudden with blotches of what we saw wasn’t



but eulogy, so to speak, you arrive after hours of waiting in mud

looming, I’m tired didn’t you know I could see you from the back

so to speak, things’ve gone low tide, to think my body a lifeguard,

it is I, an optimizing ritual, let’s say I have a cradle inside, let’s say

bananas won’t ripen but something about how time is given

and it’s not pity I’m after.



You in the back your purple crew a sign of late lavanda,

every tendril dismal locking I’s, your eyes singular of leaving

bouquets of gravitas, I no longer want advice for i’ll-conceived

caves the problem of how to execute each patriarch—still life

with field of desire and still the pink hour has to do with how

not to inhabit the light, and I have no choice but to believe

like I want open fire—O my defenestrate, spikes that look like noise,

something captioned midair, I’m undressed in ground

I cannot find what should be entire, the virgule is what’s missing:

query combinations of hands purposefully grave

everywhere rotation of mud and melted days,



and then do I know the radicals, old linkings and magenta swords

I condone by its signifiers something ripped wobbly,

ill-landing death for fall is for falling prey of sudden lake-wind

which I have not seen yet believe like fata morgana, azalea anthem,



the selected interruptions of self-declared declaratives always hits me later,

my lateral redistribution of hunger, the what is poetics is never solace,

to think we could become microtrends and shrink to phone

cases ashore by windowsill sun and bikini-blue indigo exposure,



crippled by the cold ignition of stagnant shadows,

nails admitting growth, your sudden disappearance

the voyeuristic shame peeping through windows

useless your trace I lose like a dangling modifier

of modernity I am cold, I am the stretching of faraway tide

cómo decir contorno, my fingers extensions of what

reported speech is to say I lose you to gravitas—

gravitas como algo que nunca tuvo rumbo

mortaja, everyday I’m suggested the attire of cormorants

never some figurines, dormant, a water fountain in the center

a complicated wrapping of body into what we mean

by less is more, my cat’s voice pawing the evening

and daylight saying time just expired inside the fridge,



O did I know something spreading about silence

why would anything here be hue-absence, aloof diacritics,

circumflex garders concealing O but what is it that you presupposes

if not an I and the failure of tensing time parabolic

stalactites a frozen skill of time, dripping consciousness in two acts

everything’s ignitable and I’ve never gotten over

anybody a body of water, I’m trapped in memory

finding akimbo spaces, san number, my skin deployed

all nuance, when things are no longer a consolation.

♦

MORIANA DELGADO’s poems have appeared in Poetry, Hobart, Esta País, and Poetry Review, among other journals. She is the recipient of the 2023 Michael Anania Prize for Poetry at the University of Illinois-Chicago.