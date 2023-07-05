Seven short poems.

By LUCIAN STAIANO-DANIELS.

•

the sea is unaccountable

where i have passed

it will not follow

only the gray waves

the boom of the gray sea

•

through roaring night the express

empty

echo

empty

•

boo sheet snapping plastic

halloween on the graves

•

secret archive

priest flirts with the student

rain on rain

•

bijectivity of meaning and seem

behind the curtain the curtain

•

painted shut but one

shoulders against halflight

fighters on his phone

•

and went down to the sea in ships the lightcreating air

untarnished

♦

LUCIAN STAIANO-DANIELS is a historian of violent conflict in early-modern Europe and the present, and he is a poet. After his initial education at St. John’s College and NYU, he received a PhD in history from UCLA and is now beginning his career as a professor. His research and teaching interests explore insiders, outsiders, and the despised through the lives of ordinary soldiers from 1500 to the present. Some of his published poems can be found here, his academic publications here, and his discussions of contemporary global affairs here. His first historical book, The War People: A Social History of Common Soldiers during the Era of the Thirty Years War, is forthcoming from Cambridge University Press. His poetry is influenced by the stark ungraceful words of the ordinary human beings he studies, and by the classical Japanese poetry of his youth.