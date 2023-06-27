— For Mark Scroggins , with two more poems.

By JOHN MATTHIAS.

5×7 is the measure here.

Where T Adorno trips up

Homo Ludens at his play,

Who’ll have no hobbyists about.

Our bricolage is work’s gesture.

Our point is just the point.

Point’s a gathering of things

That make a shape, that

Shape a maker: Make a

Marker on his Sundays off.

Feel the comely. Feel the

Fetters Oh man of letters.

Yield to the testy awkwardness

You care not to confess.

Points toward outside in and

Inside out as row row

Your boat. Get abaft the beam

There Oh commander Scrog Gens.

Struggle 5×7 for The People.

Magnify stanzaic with a lens

Or disappear in different Zens.

•

Poems Searching for a Better Title

Than Poems Searching for a Better Title

Tingle somewhere in the tangle

Of possibilities; all the best ones already

Spoken for by some Comedian as

The Letter C or dreamt up in someone’s

Double Dream of Spring. The Orators

Anticipate King Log. I’d prefer The Wild

Swans at Coole if you dragged them from

A bog, but I’m not Irish – and if I were

A Scot I’d be a Drunk Man Looking at

A Thistle, but still no title comes to mind.

Unentitled to a title used by someone else

I notice that the poems by many poets

Live in books called Poems. I’d go for

Something either high or low among the

Soundings even though it might repeat

The glow of something published on the cover

Of a novel or a travel book, like Brook-Rose

In her Amalgamemnon on Textermination.

Jan Morris sent her Last Letters from Hav,

A place in the imagination where perhaps

A better title walks the streets, searching

For the very thing it is but doesn’t have.

•

At Nabokov’s

Vlad the Impaler of butterflies and moths

Might one day impale also whom?

Even you, gentle friend, oh yes indeed oh no.

But it would take a while to work things out.

One might start with Sirin’s V in Knight’s

Misty Cambridge, or prance upon a chessboard

Making horsey sounds as music when you queen

Your pawn. For there’s something

Novel in the novel in which I am Sebastian

Longs to affirm Sebastian is I. Vlad, it seems,

The real Vlad, was unhappy strolling through

His college yard. That was Trinity, and on he

Walked toward King’s bridge across the Cam.

What’s a Prismatic Bezel? His lady typist

Wants to know, asks the real hero. Who is?

She liked the jagged rhythms of his Russian

Hand and felt about to float on all the ink.

Tap tap. Does one forget the sound of typing,

The scent of leather chairs in publishers’ offices,

The counterpoint of taps in newsrooms?

Sebastian Knight took place

In real fact upon the suitcase Vlad had

Propped up for desk in his rented Rooms,

To be exact the lavatory was his laboratory.

The suitcase just high enough on the bidet.

♦

JOHN MATTHIAS, a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review, is also editor emeritus of Notre Dame Review, emeritus professor of English at Notre Dame and the author of some thirty books of poetry, translation, criticism, and scholarship. Shearsman Books published his three volumes of Collected Poems, as well as the uncollected long poem, Trigons, two more volumes of poetry, Complayntes for Doctor Neuro and Acoustic Shadows and a novel, Different Kinds of Music. Tales Tall & Short— Fictional, Factual and In Between was published by Dos Madres, followed by his 2020 New Yorker memoir, “Living with a Visionary.” His latest collection, Varieties of Homage, was published in 2022 by Odd Volumes, the Fortnightly’s imprint. His Fortnightly archive is here.