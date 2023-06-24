The Mottram Dossier.

By JEFF HILSON and STEPHEN McGARTY.

This article concerns the Radical Poetics seminars given by Eric Mottram at King’s College, University of London between 1990-1995, with a particular focus on the seminars delivered in the Autumn of 1994.

The rationale for concentrating on this narrow window is that we have had particular access to the content of these seminars, having recorded them on a very basic Sony mono cassette-tape recorder acquired earlier in the year to document poetry readings in London. The other reason is that Eric died in January 1995, making these seminars among the last – if not the last – pedagogical engagements of his long tenure at King’s, and it seemed salutary to mark this fact by discussing them when invited to take part in the ‘Performed Poetics’ celebration of Eric and Jerome Rothenberg at King’s in March 2022. This article is an extended version of that discussion.

The seminars them­selves were held in room 314 of the Strand cam­pus, at the time the office of Will Rowe who taught for many years in the Span­ish De­part­ment, and they were at­tended most­ly by a small group of post­grad­u­ates, PhD students, visiting scholars and interested persons known to Eric or invited by the regular attendees. Historically, sessions ran weekly during term time and lasted for roughly an hour and a half. They were organised thematically, based on Eric’s current investigative impulses, which were, as to be expected, wide-ranging and eclectic. A photocopied handout for the 1994 seminar sessions – entitled in full ‘Radical Poetics: Language, Law, Creativity, Polis/The State – “Care of Self”’, a drawn-out title whose terms anyone with a knowledge of Eric’s research interests would instantly recognise – sets out the agenda:

These graduate meetings continue this year with their developments. They have been convened now for the past five years or more. Their origins go back further… Their continuation is due to the support of graduates at advanced levels of research who require radical examination of intellectual bases, and therefore to analyse language usages in contemporary and earlier societies. Therefore, the etymology – in the fullest senses – of main terms is a high prerogative towards processes of understanding and change… In past years authors and information have included: Alfred Korzybski, Wilhelm Reich, Georges Bataille, Gaston Bachelard, Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari, Michel Foucault, The Tantrists, the radical shortcomings of all ideologies… Basic discussions have drawn in the particular needs of graduates working in various locations, and to offer a place to discover and collaborate, to reinforce their intellectual abilities… – The sessions are not restricted to “literature” – The meetings are contemporaneous in investigation and conducted with the urgency of investigation in a deteriorated society…

Much of what we will go on to discuss has its germs in this set of brief paragraphs: the importance of language use and etymology, the emphasis on process, the strong political agenda with its concomitant questioning of all political systems, and the inclusion of materials beyond the merely literary which aligned the seminars more closely with cultural studies.

Some of the authors mentioned — Korzybski and Reich in particular — will also be familiar to anyone with a knowledge of Eric’s research interests although it’s worth mentioning that his take on figures like Deleuze and Guattari and Foucault – canonical and ubiquitous in the era of high theory – was unconventional and partial and often bore little obvious resemblance to the way they were taught elsewhere in the academy.

Theodor Adorno was another key figure in the seminars but not necessarily for his critique of the culture industry (Herbert Marcuse was a more likely Frankfurt School reference point because of his countercultural connections via texts such as One Dimensional Man, Eros and Civilization and An Essay on Liberation). Instead, Eric’s focus was Adorno’s Minima Moralia, and in particular the ‘Theses on Occultism’ section which he singled out for its contribution to a wider discussion about magic as a system of control, with the magician as a leader-figure whose function is to hide or occlude information from the non-initiate. Clearly, as a teacher whose avowed aim was to effect ‘understanding and change’ in his students, to enable them to live an enhanced life in an ostensibly ‘deteriorated society’, transparent communication and clear transmission were paramount. It’s also worth adding that in the list of authors above, the reference to ‘The Tantrists’ is a demonstration of Eric’s interest in alternate modes of knowledge and esoteric practice that found their way into the seminars by way of a number of other Western and non-Western philosophies and methodologies.

Given the context of ‘transmission’, the 1994 seminars were structured around the investigation of ‘inheritance’. Before considering this word in more detail, it’s worth remembering that Inheritance was also the title of one of Eric’s own poetry publications, Book 1 of MASKS, published by Bob Cobbing’s Writers Forum Press, also in 1994. The link to the Radical Poetics seminars becomes clear in the dedication to Inheritance which reads: ‘For Will Rowe and the Students in “The Meetings”’. Eric’s use of the word ‘meetings’ (as in the opening paragraph of the handout above) is noteworthy as it serves, we think, to remove them from the academic context of a University seminar with a seminar leader and passive student cohort, instead mobilising the older sense of an assembly or gathering together of people for discussion.

It might be too much to suggest that the use of ‘meeting’ is a conscious nod to Cobbing’s Quaker roots and the nonconformist meeting house with its priesthood of all believers, though we are certain, given the primacy of the etymological in the seminars, that Eric would have been aware of the etymology of the word and its historical development. As others have recognised, ever since his days as a young Naval Officer in charge of a minesweeper in the Far East during the Second World War, Eric had been fascinated by the role of authority figures whose various typologies his critical work insists on analysing, from the lawman and the politician to the cult leader and the hero. In an earlier Radical Poetics seminar, he cites an article by William Lewis entitled ‘Overcoming the Leadership Stereotype’ which discusses ways of achieving non-authoritarian leadership within a group – what Eric called ‘charisma without authoritarianism’ – and which on reflection could be said to describe his pedagogical aim within the seminars.

Indeed, there’s a strong sense of pedagogy to some of the pieces in Inheritance. One of the early poems is titled ‘Learning’ where we find the lines: ‘a teacher means he who makes others/take on a face define discover/true heart face.’ This is a typically complex and shifting image cluster where ‘take on’ can be read as confrontational, a stance Eric often took in his encounters with establishment figures — or self-appointed leaders — who might be described as anonymous ‘faces’ and who he never ceased to berate in print as well as in the seminars themselves. The need to ‘define’ also promotes the kinds of language precision Eric demanded of his students and which in turn lead to the possibility of new discoveries (with ‘define discovery’ of course also operating here as a potential demand). ‘Taking on a face’ is also potentially to put on a mask (as in the title of the series to which Inheritance belongs) and therefore also to dissemble. The movement between concealment and revelation in these lines and standing up for beleaguered belief systems was something close to Mottram’s own heart in the classroom, as well of course to his dealings as editor of Poetry Review with the Poetry Society.

In another poem from Inheritance titled ‘Discovery’ we read:

Improbable that one person can teach another

how to live sane and creative but possible to open a door point suggest

so help another to discover uniqueness and complexity.

There’s the sense, then, in both quotations that Eric is thinking through his own role as teacher which he continued to do in the seminars (or ‘meetings’) where he emphasized on occasions his own continuing role as a student. It’s worth adding that his delivery in the seminars was often punctuated by phrases like ‘do you see that’ or ‘do you see’, which might be read on the one hand as a kind of uncertain ‘hedging’, but on the other as a way of making sure the point he was making had stuck, and that he had communicated it clearly.

In the opening session of the 1994 seminars, Eric reminds those present of his agenda: ‘Processual action is what we’ve been into over the years’. By ‘over the years’ he doesn’t of course mean just the years of the seminars, but also over his years as a teacher where, for example, Alfred North Whitehead and Alfred Korzybski’s process philosophies had influenced a wide range of practitioner-thinkers important to Eric from Gertrude Stein, Charles Olson and Buckminster Fuller to Jackson Pollock, William Burroughs and John Cage. One of the main ‘processual actions’ of the seminars, as the seminar handout quoted above suggests, was to pay forensic attention to language structures. This invariably involved the etymological scrutiny of a key word, and the link to Raymond Williams’ Keywords (1976) is probably not coincidental here (a number of the words examined by Eric are shared with Williams). ‘We’re not playing etymological games here’, states Eric at one point. ‘We need the Radical Poetics group to make an inventory of different meanings’, he continues, the action of inventory being what Marshall McLuhan had apparently told Eric was necessary when they had met in Toronto in the mid-1960s. The action or method of ‘inventory’ will be familiar to anybody who has read Eric’s essays which often proceed not so much via argument or persuasion as by the accumulation of examples, operating via what Alfred Korzybski termed etcetera, a method of additivity and extension rather than of abstraction. Words have a processual history which as Eric reminds us is also cultural history.

As foundational, it is unsurprising that the words ‘radical’ and ‘poetics’ are themselves subjected to initial scrutiny in the seminars, though it is worth thinking briefly about what Eric meant by ‘poetics’. The fact that the seminars are not purely literary in content meant that poetics was of course not limited to poetry, although certain poets did often make it into the seminars (Milton being one of the key reference points during the 1994 season). Perhaps Shelley’s A Defence of Poetry is a good starting point, describing as it does the distinction between poetry and prose as ‘a vulgar error’ and in which Shelley discusses writers of prose who he also thought of as poets, Francis Bacon being one example, and who is also a significant focus in Eric’s seminars as we shall see. Poetics was for Eric the investigation of a wide range of texts which as Michael Hrebeniak notes is an ‘opening out [of] the Aristotelian definition of poetics to include the whole inventory of knowledges that make interventions in society possible’. In the seminars, rather than define poetics, Eric proposes a list of forbears (another inventory): Aristotle’s Poetics which is foundational, as Hrebeniak implies, but never wholly aesthetic (being also cultural, political and religious), Horace’s Ars Poetica which Eric dismisses as ‘a document of guidance for poets to obey the state’, Pope’s Essay on Criticism, as well as Wordsworth, Arnold, Eliot and Pound (the initial figures here being mainstays of the Cambridge English Tripos which Eric would have encountered as a student at Pembroke College in the late 1940s).

Rather than move straight to an unpacking of ‘radical’, Eric focuses first on the word etymology itself – as indicative of ‘fundamentals, as processes’. Etymology, then, is not about discovering an origin that explains the function of a word, or that is a key like unlocking a code. This would be far too recessive, an action he attacked via the work of Alfred Korzybski’s non-A (non-Aristotelian) thinking in Science and Sanity (1933), a text that Eric often cited in his teaching, and which was of course also significant for William S. Burroughs. Instead, etymology is about providing multiple, and sometimes competing histories of a given word, again invoking the kind of inventory demanded by McLuhan. When Mottram does turn to the word radical (also one of Raymond Williams’ keywords), it serves to underwrite this. The root is the Latin radix, which Eric stresses is not organicist, nature analogies being for him more often than not mistrustful alibis used by figures in power to reinforce dubious claims to authority. Rather, it’s the idea of a massive structure (to use a natural analogy), like the rhizome proposed by Deleuze and Guattari in A Thousand Plateaus. And, moreover, Eric stresses, some roots are unknowable so that there’s a significant attendant sense of the hidden at work in language. It was often this sense of the hidden, especially in the operations of the State, and in particular in the language of the State, that Eric wanted his students in the seminars to be alert to, emphasising the fact that such language ‘is always analysable’. One of the books he recommended in the 1994 seminars was The Great Arch (subtitle: State Formation, Cultural Revolution and the Rise of Capitalism) by Philip Corrigan and Derek Sayer, one of whose central tenets was that a prime function of the State is to make statements, a fact that Mottram urged us all to recognise and pay attention to.

So, to return to the 1994 seminars, what are some of the words that Eric fixes on? Unsurprisingly, the word inheritance itself becomes a focus, with the in- prefix acting as an indicator of limit or bound, of what Eric calls ‘identifiable location’ which he further characterises as a control mechanism. The expected related words then emerge – inhere, heritage, hereditary, etc – which are all linked in a constellation of meanings. It’s important at this point to emphasise that language for Eric does not operate causally. Words have multiple, concurrent or simultaneous overlapping meanings operating as a field or spatial structure which again was something that Eric emphasised in his teaching, in part inherited from Pound’s ideogrammic method and Olson’s field poetics (as well as from Logan Pearsall Smith and William Empson), a pedagogy not of linearity or causality but of relationality. In one of the seminars, he criticises Darwin for the highly selective linear thinking of evolutionary theory (and of course because of the sacrificial structure built into it, later embraced by Social Darwinism, itself a notable disaster of inheritance).

In one of the seminars, he mentions (un-named) American lecturer-acquaintances from the ’60s and ’70s who rather than delivering traditional lectures would fill a blackboard containing all their notes which they would in turn photograph and distribute to students. As Eric explained, it’s about ‘a spatiality of connection rather than this dreadful business of word after word after word, as if it was narrative, which it isn’t’. He then goes on to refer to his own now-legendary Beat Generation Chart, three large folded sheets mapping the various actions of the Beat writers published in 1990 by Allen Fisher’s Spanner Editions for the Tate Gallery in London. Presented on the front page as a ‘kit…to be assembled on your lecture board…or simply taped into one for table use’, Eric himself described it in one of the seminars as ‘a diagrammatic force so that we’re all enabled to see the range of information, which is when connections start’. Arguably, the Radical Poetics seminars themselves were also organised diagrammatically, as a field structure. Although there was some narrative continuity from week to week, considered synoptically Eric would constantly project vectors to create what might be called, after the Bolivian-Swiss concrete poet Eugen Gomringer, a constellatory action whereby connections are made via the arrangement of information.

There are, however, caveats for this spatial thinking. In one of the seminars, it provokes Eric into a critique of mathematical algebra – especially as it appears in Wittgenstein’s Tractatus – and of pictorial perspective which for Eric was another control mechanism. This is also the case with some words, whose coincident meanings are often ‘ideal for social confusion for those that want to confuse’. Eric’s aim was instead to arrive at

a grasp of the very language we’re using and no one’s going to push us with this stuff in terms of ignorance – we know what the word means and what the development of the language has been and how it’s being used now as part of process and not a fixed fact and it will change again. So, we can challenge people who want to use language as weapon and control.

For Eric, as this quotation implies, language is always located in the social, and thinking again about the word ‘inheritance’ in the context of the 1994 seminars, one of the key areas of social inheritance was the Seventeenth Century. This is a period Eric repeatedly returns to in the seminars, emphasising its significance as a time of upheaval and change. He cites Christopher Hill’s The Century of Revolution: 1603-1714 (1961) which he states should be a primary text for all university students, precisely so that no-one be allowed to forget the origins of our contemporary polity, as well as the potential for further revolutionary action its memory could activate. The attraction of revolution was particularly relevant in the early- to mid-nineties given the seeming endlessness of Conservative governance here in the UK (in 1994 fifteen years and counting), and it’s worth remembering that Eric died two years before the end of John Major’s turgidly grey reign.

Given this context, it is unsurprising that ‘revolution’ is a key word that Eric returns to throughout the seminars, especially as it relates to the question of inheritance and the Seventeenth Century context. Indeed, this context becomes a fertile ground for the 1994 seminars, precisely because of the English Revolution and some of its key figures – John Milton, Francis Bacon, John Locke, Robert Fludd – many of whom contributed to the plurality of revolutionary actions outlined by Hill in The Century of Revolution. Eric invokes Milton not simply for his revolutionary epic Paradise Lost (described memorably in one of the seminars as ‘an enormous compendium of dramatized evidences’) with its attack on occult controls and freedom from oppression, but also for his advocacy of free speech in the Areopagitica and elsewhere of divorce; Bacon, in the Novum Organum, for his materialist empiricism rejecting God, deductive Aristotelian logic and the notion of the Platonic universal idea in favour of induction via experiential sense and the active mind; Locke, who, in the Treatise on Human Government, advocated the right to revolt against tyrannical leadership that became, via Thomas Jefferson, one of the bases for the American Revolution; and Fludd for the design of memory theatres which Eric saw as great technical and technological feats, making him a pivotal figure in the move from Renaissance to new scientific thinking. Indeed, Eric calls Fludd (alongside Giordano Bruno and John Dee), Bacon and Shakespeare, examples of ‘ordering intervention’, a term he found in Marie-Louise von Franz’s Number and Time (1974) to describe thinkers who resist entropy (which is merely disorder created by a lack of information, and an example of a too-easy move from the world of physics to human life) via what she calls ‘negentropy’ – a positive and creative oppositional force not dissimilar to the concept of the paradigm shift to be found in Thomas Kuhn’s The Structure of Scientific Revolutions (1962), but which is revolutionary through inheritance rather than in terms of a complete cut off, like a tabula rasa. One example Eric gives is Shakespeare’s plays which he says ‘operate as memory theatres, rearranging information and knowledge placed in the Globe with the design of the memory theatre’. Thus, for Eric, the ‘Shakespearean Revolution’ is a modification of a pre-existing order rather than absolute novelty. We recall him saying on a number of occasions that if something was truly new, how would anyone recognise it?

Eric’s use of von Franz’s ‘ordering intervention’ as a creative critical tool is once again, we think, a good example of the way he could read canonical figures against the grain, locating a powerfully generative idea or insight within a text that others had ignored or overlooked, including of course, potentially, the very text itself. Another generative text for Eric in the seminars was Frances Yates’ The Art of Memory, essential not just because of its exemplary scholarship, but also because of the importance of memory for Eric as another inheritance apparatus (he admired Yates also, he revealed, because she ends her chapters with questions, thus maintaining an openness and outwardness to her conclusions) ‘Memory’, then, is another word subjected by Eric to etymological enquiry (it is pre-Latin or Greek, being Indo-European in origin), and which he links to acquisition in that memory is a way of acquiring knowledge which as students and teachers we all need to examine, requiring what Eric calls a ‘technics of acquisition’, a method of knowing how our acquisition of knowledge takes place. This coupling of memory and method is itself acquired from the final chapter of Yates’ The Art of Memory, entitled ‘Art of Memory and Growth of Scientific Method’, which Eric cites by reminding us that method is still not taught in schools and that we acquire knowledge more often than not through external memory systems such as libraries and museums and more recently computers. Of course, Eric died before the ubiquity of the internet and the rise of social media whose development from external memory into a system of surveillance — the terrifying offspring of Marshall McLuhan and Jeremy Bentham — would undoubtedly have appalled him.

We’d like to conclude with a slightly more upbeat story that Eric related at the end of this seminar, also linked to memory. After making a distinction between personal and tribal memory, he goes on to relate a story about his friend, the anthropologist and ethnomusicologist, John Blacking, who Eric had met whilst teaching at the University of Malaya in the early 1950s. Blacking later worked with the Venda peoples of South Africa who used music as a marker of tribal identity from childhood onwards, and whose experiences of music he had written about in texts such as Venda Children’s Songs: A Study in Ethnomusicological Analysis (1967) and How Musical is Man? (1973). Eric’s story concerns a Venda tribesperson who was visiting London as part of a delegation, and who had found himself increasingly out of sorts in the capital. Before his arrival, Blacking had suggested the delegate meet up with Eric whilst in London, which he duly did, and on visiting his house Eric played him one of Blacking’s Folkways recordings of Venda music which apparently had the effect of cheering him up no end. Eric related this little incident with some glee (the seminars were punctuated by such moments of good humour) and it wouldn’t have been the first time that a trip to see Eric – whether at his basement flat off Kensington High Street or later his house in Herne Hill – had sorted someone out. Eric completes his story about the Venda once again emphasising the significance of tribal as opposed to personal memory, but with the caveat of global homogenisation as a negative example of tribal culture. ‘I’m a horrid believer in differentiation’, he concludes, audibly laughing on the cassette recording.

Eric ends the session hoping that everyone present agrees that everything he has been talking about is ‘of our time’, in other words, that the seminars are using historical materials to address the contemporary situation (or as the handout with which we began makes clear, the meetings are to be ‘contemporaneous in investigation’). With Eric’s death, the processual nature of that investigative urge was temporarily stopped, but it has been the task of his students as well as the organisers of, and contributors to, regular commemorative events such as ‘Performed Poetics’ to keep Eric’s project alive. Never has the phrase ‘deteriorated society’ seemed more depressingly apt than it is under present conditions, both here in the UK and internationally, making the ‘Radical Poetics’ agenda even more urgent than it was when Eric initiated the meetings over thirty years ago.

The requirement always to question inherited language use as potential sites of hidden ideology, the prospective excitement of discovery and collaboration (or discovery through collaboration, as in the discussion that led to this article), the need to read beyond the purely literary (though not excluding literary texts) in order to open out the full capacity of the textual, the constant and restless defiance of stasis in favour of processual action (what Charles Olson called the primacy of the ‘going on’), and attending to self-care to be able to achieve any of this, these are some of the demanding but necessary inheritances Eric placed before us.

JEFF HILSON is a poet, critic and editor with five books of poems to his name – Stretchers (Reality Street, 2006), Bird bird (Landfill, 2009), In The Assarts (Veer Books, 2010), Latanoprost Variations (Boiler House, 2017) and Organ Music (Crater Press, 2020). He also edited the widely-acclaimed Reality Street Book of Sonnets (Reality Street, 2008). He was a postgraduate at King’s College, London in the long 1990s where he attended the Radical Poetics Seminars, and until recently taught Creative Writing at the University of Roehampton. He is currently between jobs.

STEPHEN McGARTY grew up in Wigan and studied English at Kings College, London in the mid-80s where he was taught by Eric Mottram. He returned as a postgraduate in 1991 when he attended the Radical Poetics Seminars discussed here. He subsequently taught at Kings, in both the English Department and the American Studies Department, established following Mottram’s death, largely by his former students. He taught at a range of institutions in London across the nexus of English Lit, Cultural Theory, Media and Communications, but eventually left the capitol, and now lives in Harrogate with his children as an independent scholar.

