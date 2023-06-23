and two more poems.

By AMY GLYNN.

•

You Haven’t Understood

The ice collapsing in the highball glass

has thought-like properties. Not that it

matters

but it goes like this: light strikes it and it shatters

into constituent colors, which might pass

for sparks. But they are not sparks, they are waves

with thought-like properties, potential action,

action potential. Sometimes, collision, a fraction

that glances off a mirror ball, behaves

like one thing, becomes another. The friction

between the two things they are at once ignites

a certain heat in your fingertips. Makes the ice

in the drink—your fourth—fracture from the

contradiction

between your competing impulses, and collapse

into liquid. So many nights start this way.

Galvanic

skin response is a ratio of panic

to pleasure. They’ve started reporting that

perhaps

the mind does not store memories, that they’re

sent.

Like radio signals. You’re getting nervous now

like you do when you think about dream dates

and glances and how

things would be if you’d only said what you really

meant.

With any reflective surface, there’s a glitter

at certain angles. Sometimes the eye reacts

by reducing the light it admits. Let’s examine

the facts:

your hands touched, igniting a certain heat. There’s a bitter

note on your breath—bourbon, your fifth—and your eye admits

certain glancing shards off a mirror ball. They say

nature is not schizophrenic, meaning the sigh

of the surf, and the ice-gleam and what you’re exhaling, it’s

the same thing. Nature doesn’t really care

for fragmentation and it will not bear

your inattention graciously, and dreams

have wavelike properties and now it seems

you’re dreaming of collapsing, curling walls

of water crawling the sand in a filmic way

toward a palm tree’s fingered shadow as the day-

light glances off the mirror ball, and falls.

Galvanic skin response is a ratio

of arousal to water molecules with thought-

like properties that film the hot

palms of hands; Nature does what it does and there is no

forgiveness asked, much less permission. So

many nights end up this way; behave like one

thing but become another—all in fun,

should anyone ask later, but you know

enough to admit the signals are—well, mixed;

igniting an argument against the notion

that something must be seen to be set in motion

or that the particulars are ever fixed.

•

Ligabis Nodum

After the diamond knot, the high point hitch.

It can be performed in churches. Nota bene: it will tighten

with added weight. After the anchor bend,

there’s the tensionless hitch and then the half-knot spiral.

After the common whipping, the blood knot.

After the surgeon’s ligature, the grief knot.

After the angler’s loop, there’s the constrictor.

After the unknot there’s the bottle sling

and the underwriter’s knot, both of which provide

strain relief. After the underhand

knot and the overhand noose comes the ring

knot. After that, you move on to the reef knot

and after that, the thief knot, always useful

for knowing if someone has gone through your private things.

There are all kinds of bitter-end knots, and racking turns,

and slips and lashings and things that are capsized despite

all due skill with the line. You can learn how to work any kind

of hitch; friction hitch, rolling hitch, slippery hitch. You can master

open loops, understand standing and working ends.

In the end there is always a disconnect waiting to happen.

•

Ruin

Even the dust is dazzling: glinting grit,

biotite mica’s black fire in the dirt,

glass pulverized underfoot. The grandiose

wreckage goes on forever. Everything

recrystallizes over time; chert turns

to flint, shale turns to slate, acanthus leaves

blanch, petrify; a stagnant pond where carp

curving in listless ogees will compress

to banded malachite. Ephemera

deliver disquisitions on the law

of similarity: for porphyry,

red poppies, and for lapis lazuli

wild gentian; gem-eyed lizards fix themselves

like parti-colored pins in cloisonné

to the remaindered walls. In all of this

great dissertation it’s the shift in form

that gives things value. People like to say

stay present, but that’s clearly not a thing

even out here. Things crumble, and break down,

and are reconstituted. Nothing wrong

with it—right? They say not to let your damage

define you, but I think that’s a mistake.

♦

AMY GLYNN is an award-winning poet and essayist whose work appears widely in journals and anthologies including The Best American Poetry. Her first poetry collection, A Modern Herbal, was published in 2013 by Measure Press; her second, Romance Language, is forthcoming from Able Muse Press. She has received the Carolyn Kizer Award from Poetry Northwest, the SPUR Award of the Association of Western Writers, two James Merrill House fellowships, and scholarships from the Bread Loaf and Sewanee Writers’ Conferences.