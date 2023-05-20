A Bridge Over the Breach.

Translated by

ELLIOT VALE.

•

Translator’s introduction:

The thread that ties these poems together is the theme of disconnection.

The ‘loner’ of Karlfeldt’s poem is suspended between generations, cut off from both future and past, with no progeny, property, or parentage to define him. As he declares: ‘I am no man’s son, I have no home, / no home or son shall I ever own’, a condition as liberating as it is lonely.

The close of day represents the end of life in Ekelund’s poem, the speaker gaining a disassociated perspective on life by facing imminent death with quiet, stoic stillness.

Ferlin, an actor for many years, extends the artifice of the theatre to the performativity of everyday life. On our ‘divided paths’, we meet only to assume ‘roles’, far from each other no matter how close we feel.

With almost mythic grandeur, Lundkvist frames the confrontation between man and death in a personal reckoning between father and son, hoping to build ‘a bridge over the breach’ between them.

Ekelöf meditates on the limitations of our knowledge as ‘blind beings’ in ‘hidden worlds’, ‘captive’ to an endless cosmological hierarchy: ‘we understand as little as our superior / his superior’. As though perceiving that a ‘steamship passes by’ only when its ‘backwash comes to us on the beach’, humankind is distanced from the world’s deep logic of cause and effect.

Sonnevi similarly struggles to understand the ‘scientific / revolution […] before the effects // are found everywhere’ that suggest we are uncomprehendingly ‘part of a vaster whirl of fortune’. More intimately, a mother’s voice distanced on the phone holds both the ‘girlishness’ of youth and the ‘harshness’ of age. Irreconcilably, ‘Our actions happen in de- / spair, frail, full of grace’, suggesting the most difficult science to understand is love, which alone can overcome all disconnection. — EV

1. Erik Axel Karlfeldt

A Loner

Who are you and where do you come from?

— That I won’t, I cannot say.

I am no man’s son, I have no home,

no home or son shall I ever own.

I am a stranger weighed down.

What is your belief and your religion?

— I only know that I never knew,

I was never one to argue the faith,

and yet I felt I’d lost something.

God have I sought, first and last.

How was your life? — It was storm and stress

and struggle at every turn;

there was scorned longing and vain passion

and little glints out of the mole’s dugout.

I am so happy that I got to live.

•

En Löskerkarl

Vem är du och var kommer du från?

— Det vill jag och kan jag ej säga.

Har intent hem, är ingen mans son,

ej hem eller son skall jag äga.

Jag är en främling fjärranväga.

Vad är din tro och din religion?

— Jag vet blott att intet jag visste,

och var jag ej av den trätta tron,

så trodde jag dock ej miste!

Gud har jag sökt, den förste och den siste.

Hur var ditt liv? — Det var storm och nöd

och kamp i enda veva;

det var gäckad längtan och fåfäng glöd

och små glimtar ur molens reva.

Jag är så glad att jag fått leva.

2. Vilhelm Ekelund

Peace

Already the difficult day

now leans toward its fall;

a dusky sky – beyond it

the heavens are clear and cold.

My soul was consoling, was quiet,

my heart, stifle your cry!

How soon everything becomes quiet,

how soon is it all passed by.

•

Ro

Den svåra dagen redan

nu lutar mot sitt fall;

en dunkel sky – där nedan

är himlen klar og kall.

Min själ, var tröst, var stilla,

mitt hjärta, kväf ditt skri!

Hur snart blir allting stilla,

hur snart är allt förbi.

3. Nils Ferlin

In life’s confusion

In life’s confusion

we walk divided paths.

We meet and we play

our parts.

We hide our thoughts,

we hide our wounds

and our heart that beats

and pounds –

We hitch our signs

each morning to our gate

and chat about weather

and wind –

In life’s confusion

closely we go –

but so far from each other

even so.

•

I livets villervalla

I livets villervalla

vi gå på skilda håll.

Vi mötas och vi spela

vår roll.

Vi dölja våra tankar,

vi dölja våra sår

och vårt hjärta som banka

och slår –

Vi haka våra skyltar

var morgon på vår grind

och pratar om väder

och vind –

I livets villervalla

så nära vi gå –

men så fjärran från varandra

ändå.

4. Artur Lundkvist

From ‘The Song of the Father’

I see you, father, alone and aged in the woods:

thoughtful tree-feller, birch-bark fluttering off,

hands sticky with resin and beard full of needles,

with a mossy back and the crashing flight of the woodgrouse

through your ears’ constant waterfall swoosh

when the threshing of tall pine-trees polishes the metal of space.

Everything to remember, everything to forget in these woods,

the ever deeper, ever more endless woods of age

where all echoes hide; more and more a man of nature,

more and more lost, and suddenly stopped

by some memory, like a seesaw in front of your feet,

a sting of longing through the film of time,

and the pain is gone; the forest whispers with the now of age.

The snow like white churches and the trees like women,

tear-dropping, lamenting! A woodcutter in the woods,

a simple instrument for the domination of fire: you are sent out

into the cold fields, most deep into the snow’s oblivion,

beyond the dinner bells, the call of cattle and clamour of towns.

Already you’re ready to meet him, resting

by the burdensome bundle of branches, with axe held firmly

in a tree, as the fire of the sun flows through the hoarfrost:

invisibly white against the snow, the skeletal figure of death.

You don’t know that he meets nobody: he enters

through an unknown door and settles down inside you.

He waits there, leaning over an everyday table.

He straightens up more and more, fills you,

becomes you and owns you and takes you away, and what

you were just now is now nowhere: devoured.

You give him water to the very last: is the thirst

your own or his? he who repels night’s sleep

and makes the darkness bloom with slow torments,

tosses back food scornfully, angrily shakes you,

sucks your bones clean from all flesh, until you tremble

at every draught like dry leaves on a stick.

The dying understand the dying, they seek shelter together

in helpless friendliness; logs that shall be devoured,

clumps of snow that melt under the shoe, that old dog

who just sleeps in the inglenook, with a worn-out coat of fur

the fleas have already left, blinking and blind,

with a smell of death: death that waits inside him.

Did your soul cry out in these forests, heard by no-one?

Did you squeeze the handle of the axe in anguish for that waiting?

Did you see among bleeding chippings a dreaded message?

Or did you just feel like rushing back,

drawn back by your dwindling origins?

And no paths led anywhere

and there was no direction –

If I could have pressed through the forest of your loneliness,

could I have found you with my cry? Could I

have saved you from the snow’s oblivion and placed you

in warm earth, for a reconciliation between generations,

a bridge over the breach between father and son?

•

Från ‘Sången om fadern’

Jag ser dig, fader, ensam och åldrad i skogarna:

tänkande trädfällare, fladdrande av näver,

med kådklibbande händer och barrigt skägg,

med mossig rygg och tjädarnas brakande flykt

genom dina örons ständiga sus av vattenfall

när höga furor vajande polerar rymdens metall.

Allt att minnas, allt att glömma i dessa skogar,

ålderdomens allt djupare, allt ändlösare skogar

där alla ekon gömmer sig: naturmänniska mer och mer,

förlorad mer och mer, och plötsligt hejdad

av något minne, likt ett gungfly framför fötterna,

ett styng av längtan genom tidens skiljohinna,

och smärtan är förbi: skogen susar av ålderdomens nu.

Snön som vita kyrkor och träden som kvinnor,

tårdroppande, klagande! Vedhuggare i skogarna,

ett enkelt redskap åt eldens välde: utsänd är du

i köldens marker, djupast in i snöns glömska,

bortom måltidsklockor, boskapsrop och byars larm.

Beredd är du redan att möta honom, vilande

vid grenknippets börda, med yxan biten fast

i trä, när solelden rinner genom rimfrost:

dödens skelettgestalt, osynligt vit mot snön.

Du vet inte att honom möter ingen: han träder

in genom okänd dörr och slår sig ner inom dig.

Han väntar där, lutad över vardagens bord.

Han rätar upp sig mer och mer, uppfyller dig,

blir du och äger dig och för dig bort, och det

som nyss var du finns ingenstans nu: förtärt.

Du ger honom vatten in i det sista: är törsten

din egen eller hans? han som avvisar nattens sömn

och får mörkret att blomma av långsamma plågor,

kastar tillbaka maten hånfullt, skakar dig vredgat,

suger bene rena från allt kött, tills du skälver

för varje vinddrag som torra löv på en gren.

Det döende förstår det döende, tyr sig samman

i hjälplös vänlighet: vedträna som ska förtäras,

snöklumpen som smälter under skon, den gamla hunden

som bara sover i spiselvrån, med utnött skinn

som lopporna redan lämnat, blinkande och blind,

med en lukt av död: död som väntar inom honom.

Ropade din själ i dessa skogar, hörd av ingen?

Kramde du yxans skaft i ångest för det väntande?

Såg du bland blödande flisor ett fruktat budskap?

Eller kände du dig blott strömma tillbaka,

dragen tillbaka av dina sjunkande källor?

Och inga stigar ledde någonstans

och ingen riktning fanns –

Kunde jag väl ha genomträngt din ensamhets skog,

kunde jag ha funnit dig med mitt rop? Kunde jag

ha räddat dig ur snöns glömska och satt dig

i varm jord, till en försoning mellan släktled,

en bro över klyftan mellan fader och son?

5. Gunnar Ekelöf

‘Each person is a world’

Each person is a world, inhabited

by blind beings in vague rebellion

against the self, the king who governs them.

In each soul are a thousand hidden worlds

and these blind beings, and these underworlds

are real and living, although immature,

as truly as I’m real. And we kings

and princes of the thousands possible within us,

we are ourselves subjects, ourselves captive

in some larger being, whose self and nature

we understand as little as our superior

his superior. Of their death and love

our own emotions have obtained a tone.

As when a massive steamship passes by

far out, beneath the horizon, where it lies

so evening-bright. – And we don’t know about it

before a backwash comes to us on the beach,

first one, and then another and many more

which beat and roar till all this has become

just like before. – Yet everything is different.

So we are gripped by shadows of a strange fear

when something tells us that people have travelled,

that some of the possible have been set free.

•

‘En värld är varje människa’

En värld är varje människa, befolkad

av blinda varelser i dunkelt uppror

mot jaget konungen som häskar över dem.

I varje själ är tusen världar dolda

och dessa blinda, dessa undre världar

är verkliga och levande, fast ofullgångna,

så sant som jag är verklig. Och vi kongunar

och furstar av de tusen möjliga inom oss

är själva undersåtar, fångna själva

i någon större varelse, vars jag och väsen

vi lika litet fattar som vår overman

sin overman. Av deras död och kärlek

har våra egna känslor fått en färgton.

Som när en väldig ångare passerar

långt ute, under horisonten, där den ligger

så aftonblank. – Och vi vet inte om den

förrän en svallvåg når till oss på stranden,

först en, så ännu en och manga flera

som slår och brusar till dess allt har blivit

som förut. – Allt är ändå annorlunda.

Så grips vi skuggor av en sällsam oro

när något säger oss att folk har färdats,

att några av de möjliga befriats.

6. Göran Sonnevi

From ‘Klangernas Bok’ (1998)

How can I understand that scientific

revolution going on, in its final

flowering, all around, plunging into its

abyss, internal, external, before the effects

are found everywhere, acting, murdering,

making new lives, unforeseen, as though we were

part of a vaster whirl of fortune But

fortune does not come in volumes, even

as probability It is at every moment

new I look into the eyes of the abyss What is

cannot exist What was does not exist

Every eye is an eye of a needle; never-ending fineness

Who can say that she is coming through?

No-one So the eye of the needle looks for us with its point

•

From ‘Klangernas Bok’ (1998)

Hur ska jag förstå den vetenskapliga

revolution som pågår, i sin yttersta

blomning, runtom, störtande i sin

avgrund, inre, yttre, för effekterna

finns överallt, agerande, mördande,

skapande nytt liv, oförutsett, som vore vi

del av en väldigare slumps virvel Men

slumpen kommer inte i storlekar, ens

som sannolikhet Den är i varje ögonblick

ny Jag ser in i avgrundens ögon Det som är

kan inte finnas Det som var finns inte

Varje öga ett nålsöga; oändlig finhet

Vem kan säga att hon kommer igenom?

Ingen Så söker oss nålsögat Med sin udd

I hear my mother’s voice, over and over

again, on the telephone, less and less,

more and more girlish, with

that little shard of harshness

and I know what it is There

is no way out of this,

no escape, nor any

treachery It is in this that I shall

be, with my whole being

We do not choose our treacheries

Neither do we choose our

love We are chosen For

what? Our actions happen in de-

spair, frail, full of grace

•

Jag hör min mors röst, om och om

igen, i telefonen, allt mindre,

allt ungflicksaktigare, med

den lilla skärvan av strävhet

och jag vet vad det är Det

finns ur detta ingen utgång,

ingen flykt, heller inget

svek Det är i detta jag ska

vara, med hela min varelse

Vi väljer inte våra svek

Vi väljer inte heller vår

kärlek Vi är utvalda Till

vad? Handlingarna sker i för-

tvivlan, skör, full av grace

♦

ERIK AXEL KARLFELDT (1864–1931) was born in Karlbo in the rural province of Dalekarlia. After librarianship positions at the Royal Library and the Agricultural Academy, he joined the Nobel Institute, becoming a permanent secretary in 1912. His poetry collections include Vildmarks- och kärleksvisor (1895), Flora och Pomona (1906), and Hösthorn (1927). Arcadia Borealis, a selection of his poems in English translation by Charles Wharton Stork, appeared in 1938.

VILHELM EKELUND (1880–1949) was a poet, essayist, and aphorist. His poetry collections include Vårbris (1900), Melodier i skymning (1902), and Dithyramber i aftonglans (1906). His later turn to prose produced such collections of essays as Böcker och vandringar (1910) and Nordiskt och klassiskt (1914), on literature and history respectively.

NILS FERLIN (1898–1961) was born in Karlstad, Värmland. He made his acting debut in the Oscar Wilde play Salomé and acted throughout the 1920s with travelling theatre companies. Later, he supported himself by writing, producing such poetry collections as En döddansares visor (1930), Goggles (1938), and Från mitt ekorrhjul (1957). Some of his poems were written for music and have become popular songs.

ARTUR LUNDKVIST (1906–1991) was born in rural Skåne and much of his poetry recalls the natural landscapes of his early life. He moved to Stockholm at the age of twenty to pursue his ambitions to become a writer. His poetry first appeared in the anthology Fem Unga (1929), a collection famed for introducing literary modernism to Sweden. He became a member of the Swedish Academy in 1968. He published numerous poetry collections, including Korsväg (1942), Fotspår i vattnet (1949), and Liv som gräs (1954). He also wrote about his extensive travels and produced countless literary articles and translations.

GUNNAR EKELÖF (1907–1968) was born in Stockholm. He is considered the first major surrealist poet in Sweden. His many poetry collections include sent på jorden (1932), Non Serviam (1945), and Om Hösten (1951). Robert Bly has produced a book of his poems in English translation, Late Arrival on Earth: Selected Poems (1967).

GORAN SÖNNEVI (1939–) was born in Lund and now lives in Järfälla. He is one of Sweden’s most respected living poets and translators. His poetry collections include Outfört (1961), Små klanger; en röst (1981), and Klangernas bok (1998). He won the Swedish Academy Nordic Prize in 2005 and the Nordic Council’s Literature Prize the following year. There are two collections of his poetry translated into English by Rika Lesser: A Child Is Not a Knife (1993) and Mozart’s Third Brain (2009).

ELLIOT VALE (1993–) is a poet and translator from Oxfordshire. He has a BA in English from the University of York and is currently finishing an MSt in English 650–1550 at the University of Oxford. He has written essays on metrically imitative modern English translations of Beowulf, the concept of translational ‘bias’ in the Old English poem Exodus and the Old English Hexateuch, and Genesis B as a work of ‘intralingual’ translation. He has translated poetry from Old English, Danish, and Swedish.