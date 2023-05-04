Three poems.

By E. B. SMITH, Jr.

SHOSTAKOVICH

Fear the kiss of a pistol

behind the lips.

Meaning and murder

flash on his nervous mask—

How to smuggle ambivalence

into a world of Pravda and purge?

The Fourth Symphony: stashed,

moonlight hidden in a drawer.

Slowly he infiltrates covert notes

into musical code, irony-cloaked,

ciphers Stravinsky, Mahler, meter,

proletariat, Prokofiev, patriot,

Cossack, Communist, cynic, czar.

•

A million killed at Leningrad—

Treasures stripped. Buildings blasted.

The Seventh rises, cannot die.

T. S. ELIOT: WHAT THE THUNDER SAID

The doctor, muted,

shakes his head,

stares at his hand-clutched hat.

The poet’s friend

crosses the room

with the limping tread

of a sudden-stunned cat

who has witnessed

the death of the moon.

He rambles to the window,

trembles, then ponders

the sterile sky, its thunder,

silent, vacant, dry.

SUNDAY MORNING

Winter doves swirling,

the dance of snowflakes

flowers the air, softens

charcoal trees, smooths

rough, stubbled fields,

feathers the barren hills;

and we become, slowly,

birch bark snow,

witnesses to wild glitters

on crystal ice, lace vistas

in the wind’s sweeping

now, before, and after,

a hollow voice in voice’s mist.

Cracks slash the frozen lake,

snap beneath the frosted sky.

Silence asks the secret,

white noise replies.

♦

E. B. SMITH, JR. is a former Associate Executive Director of the Kemper Foundation. He is co-author of Contemporary American Landscape Painting and resides in Florida and Illinois.