And two more poems

By TOM PHILLIPS.

•

Among the Enlighteners

Affecting appropriate gravitas,

the granite heads hold their ground.

Long gone, they’re famous still –

though less for us than those

who sought their immortality.

Not that I can place them all.

History retains its opacities.

Few stop, preferring shade.

Fewer still take photographs.

Quivering with excess light,

the afternoon goes unrecorded.

Beyond alleys of founders,

poets, rebels, enlighteners,

other unnamed figures

stand at pathway junctions –

a cloaked mother and child,

heroic uniformed worker –

the abstracted exemplary

fixed at woodland’s edge.

Time drifts off from them

towards the distant cenotaph

on which the declining sun

will, for a moment, spear itself.

•

Brought into Focus

‘Blue necklace left on a charred chair

Tells that Beauty was startled there’

—Alun Lewis, ‘Raiders’ Dawn’

So fleeting, over a crag the sprig of lightning,

spider-web gleams in hedgerow, human shape in glass.

Yet also a shield bug’s sheen roving pale leafage,

drifts of wood smoke turning streaming sun-glints blue,

sea glitter, ramparts, bombsite ragwort, curve

of a long bay whose scarp erodes in deep time …

So invitation’s understood among crabbed roof beams,

scree scattering valleys, unpreserved for any reason.

Or in this painting, hyperrealist, of oil refinery tanks:

the hammer as detailed as the worker’s hand that grips it.

Where we look is a decision, not seeing things entire.

The moon squints within its penumbra of cloud

and a house might flatten to an oblong turned edgewise

with practice in loosening degrees of concentration –

when the world’s blur tunnels down to first sight

and the eyes distinguish where their I will become.

•

The Shape of It

A single blaze of light

across the turning’s swagged

with grey cables. Its rhombus

leans into cloud shadow,

leaf mulch, spattered cherries.

It isn’t asking to be observed.

It isn’t an intention.

Planes intersect a view

we’ve grown familiar with.

How good to overlook

pure function, stand

as if astonished

by simple arrangements

of colour and form –

the etched face, for instance,

a woman crossing the street

or syncopation of lamps

coming on, going out

across a whole evening –

and then from that reduction

return to the stories

which shape those fleeting apparitions.

♦

TOM PHILLIPS is a writer, translator and lecturer living and working in Sofia, Bulgaria. His poetry has been widely published in journals, anthologies, pamphlets and the collections Unknown Translations (Scalino, 2016), Recreation Ground (Two Rivers Press, 2012) and Burning Omaha (Firewater, 2003). He teaches creative writing and translation at Sofia University St Kliment Ohridski and is the editor of the volume of essays Peter Robinson: A Portrait of his Work (Shearsman, 2021). Forthcoming publications include Geo Milev: Selected Poems and Prose Poems (Worple Press, 2023). Published with a selection of his Milev translations.