About KU’s Trollope Prize.
1.
Florescence and four more poems by Brian Swann
2. Fundamental Things by Igor Webb.
3. Nathan the Wise: A ‘medley’. By W.D. Jackson
4. In Defence of Stress by John Wilkinson
5. Awkwardness that Is Visible and two more prose poems by Rupert M Loydell
6. On Bodily States and Intelligence A ‘verisimilitude’ by James Gallant.
7. Out-takes by Paul A. Green.
8. The Gearagh and four more new poems by Katherine Meehan.
9. To Kill an Intellectual: A serial in five parts. Part three. By David Stromberg.
10. Of Entropy and Knees: Alan Wall reviews Geoff Dyers’ Last Days of Roger Federer
…and much more, below in this column.
Audio archive: Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych | Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause, Dreamt Affections, Blind Summits and Oblique Lights
Previously: Much more below. Scroll down.
New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series, with more than 2,000 items in its archive, is more than ten years old! So, unless you’re reading this in the state pen, you may never catch up, but YOU CAN START HERE: Seven poems…from Thresholds by Hoyt Rogers | Seamarks by Kelvin Corcoran | A Life in Poetry: Peter Robinson and James Harpur. A conversation | To Kill an Intellectual, Pt. 2 of a serial by David Stromberg | From ‘Corot’s Walk’…By John Taylor | A Tramp’s Companion: Alan Wall reviews The Cambridge Companion to the Essay | The Yellow-brick Mind of David Lynch, by Simon Collings | The Literature Director: a closet-drama by Anthony Barnett | ‘Summer’s Surface’ and two more new poems by Marc Vincenz | Sundry Updates: Very short fictions by Richard Foreman | All This While, a poem by Michael Anania | Sailing Ashland Avenue by Robert Archambeau | 13 Ways of Looking at Light in Chicago by Garin Cycholl | To Kill an Intellectual, Pt. 1 of a new serial by David Stromberg | The Workshop, an inquiry and history, by Michelene Wandor | Words in the Dark 3: The verse column by W. D. Jackson | OED Poems by Lea Graham :: For much more, please consult our partial archive.
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.
LONDON
Readings in The Room: 33 Holcombe Road, Tottenham Hale, London N17 9AS – £5 entry plus donation for refreshments. All enquiries: 0208 801 8577
Poetry London: Current listings here.
Shearsman readings: 7:30pm at Swedenborg Hall, 20/21 Bloomsbury Way, London WC1. Further details here.
NEW YORK
10 reliable poetry venues in NYC.
By Roger Berkowitz, Juliet du Boulay, Denis Boyles, Stan Carey, H.R. Haxton, Allen M. Hornblum, Alan Macfarlane, Anthony O’Hear, Andrew Sinclair, Harry Stein, Eugène-Melchior de Vogüé, and many others. Free access.
· James Thomson [B.V.]
Occ. Notes…
A dilemma for educators:
Philosophy and the public impact.
Michelene Wandor on Derek Walcott and the T.S. Eliot Prize.
Nick Lowe: the true-blue Basher shows up for a friend.
Anthony Howell: The new libertine in exile.
Kate Hoyland: Inventing Asia, with Joseph Conrad and a Bible for tourists.
Who is Bruce Springsteen? by Peter Knobler.
Martin Sorrell on John Ashbery’s illumination of Arthur Rimbaud.
The beauty of Quantitative Easing.
Prohibition’s ‘original Progressives’.
European populism?
