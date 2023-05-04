

About KU’s Trollope Prize.



Florescence and four more poems by Brian Swann



2. Fundamental Things by Igor Webb.

3. Nathan the Wise: A ‘medley’. By W.D. Jackson

4. In Defence of Stress by John Wilkinson

5. Awkwardness that Is Visible and two more prose poems by Rupert M Loydell

6. On Bodily States and Intelligence A ‘verisimilitude’ by James Gallant.

7. Out-takes by Paul A. Green.

8. The Gearagh and four more new poems by Katherine Meehan.

9. To Kill an Intellectual: A serial in five parts. Part three. By David Stromberg.

10. Of Entropy and Knees: Alan Wall reviews Geoff Dyers’ Last Days of Roger Federer

2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).

2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.

2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.

2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.

2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.