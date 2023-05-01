By KATIE LEHMAN.

•

Emily Dickinson’s Lexicon

The Way I read a Letter’s—this—

’Tis first—I lock the Door—

And push it with my fingers—next—

For transport it be sure—

—Emily Dickinson

Her Collected has the weight of a Bible,

although more kind, but just as

scrupulous, its binding now unthread. Not so

clear as to exclude; anyone can find

oneself within, its compassion all-encompassing.

Hedge, heed, heel. Her cautionary poem

of what suffering can incur, or Joy reflect. Stone, bee,

riding the rails, hurl, hurrah, through Eternity—`

but also here with me—at eighteen—as I knock and

from a window a caretaker (though grimly)

perceives, opens at bent arm’s length, and (from

the tilt of my head)—at a Slant—

the Amherst Homestead’s back door. (The museum

is closed, she asserts, dissuading me.) Though

sighing, seeing from the stoop, my drawn–down face,

my silent plea—she succumbs, then reluctantly

lets me in. We climb the narrow wooden stair as

it cracks like a misaligned spine beneath us

to the white dress, white counterpane on bed. How many

letters did Emily unseal (or poems on

envelopes press) in this room, having locked the Door—

their transport sure. I am voyeur (she did not

use “voyeur”)—she did not use “permeate” or

“imbue.” But I take my Book and take—

along with the Bird that did not know, the Wind

that did not require the Grass to answer, as

well as the Brave Bobolink—all the clovers—and

one following Daisy folded inside its pages.

•

Her Daguerreotype

Just prior to her portrait sitting she stood next to the damask

drapery, hem to hem, with its back layers of muslin and dimity

to let in the sun, while the eager Mount Holyoke daguerreotypist

immersed himself in the theatrics of setting up his camera obscura

in all its myriad parts: leveling stand, copper plates coated on

the face with silver nitrate, iodine and bromide boxes, cabinet

and clamps. Until his two arms with one gesture signal Emily

to the unseen chair. Her bold chestnut burr hair is pinned back,

her subtly plump hands with long narrowing fingers that crossed

the laced ribbon around her neck just an hour before now clasp

the flowers she had turned quickly back to pick; her light-glancing

eye had caught sight of them on her way there. Shoulders angling

down: her right arm, with inch-wide cuffs, baroque tablecloth,

a book, a Bible? form a still life with disembodied hand—Is that

her finest brocade? Did she speak, smile? Her lips do not say

in the absence of not just hers but all 19th-century teeth. How

long did her erudite gaze linger in ambient light before her

image over blue mercury flame materialized on a plate

that would otherwise be a mirror? before her likeness—her

sherry-colored eyes, her wren-sized frame—as she wrote to

Higginson, imprinted on history? But this is 1847, before she

lost a world, or felt a funeral in her brain. Though a fixed

melancholy has set in. At home on North Pleasant her bureau

is yet devoid of poetry, the forty fascicles bound with string—

but holds one green-bound herbarium, in which she has

already decided to press the pansies with loosestrife stem.

•

And Her Herbarium

’most all girls are making one.

—Emily Dickinson, age 14

And in her herbarium, she displayed five types of Ranunculus:

Creeping Buttercup, Early Buttercup, Hispid Buttercup,

Bulbous Buttercup, Tall Buttercup. In a separate, smaller

collection were twenty-two specimens mounted within

a sewn squire of twelve leaves, another nineteen sheets

with specimens from the Middle East. As for the sixty-six

sheets of the main album, its preservation proved difficult,

the curator notes. One by one the insect-damaged fragments

had to be kept in envelopes affixed with wheat-starch paste

(Paste—surely E. would approve). She collected Geranium after

Geranium, Violets, and Narcissus, labeling each with meticulously

small cursive below upright stems, or stems folded under stems

with veiny grasshopper angles. The large muted-yellow

Cactus flower takes half a page. She’d confuse modern-day

botanists by attaching to a specimen name its color in Latin:

Verbascum alba (i.e., Verbascum blattaria). She misidentified Poison Ivy

as Bittersweet (but so too Thoreau, notes the astute curator, mistook

the viny foliage for Silver Maple); and the Closed Gentian—the one

with a parched Corolla, that Purple Creature who tried to be

a Rose—as Thistle. But who could fault young Emily—who, after

all, was like ’most all girls—for misspelling “Petunia” as “Patunia”?

Arranged sheet after sheet in “silent rank,” pressed petal to

emerald curve of leaf, with a “Despatch of pink”—in good will

seem to say though they cannot speak—“Mistress is ‘not at home’”—

•

Called Back

Emily Dickinson, December 10, 1830–May 15, 1886



Sweet hours have perished here.

—Emily Dickinson

The white coffin, the white ribbon—

carried out the Homestead’s back door

around her flowering garden, along

a spring grass footpath through the damp barn

through a field of yellow buttercups.

After the afternoon fell and an evening beam

trod across her rose papered wall, her

blush plum paisley stole. After a world

dropped down and down and an air above her

bed stood still. And Austin and Lavinia

and Susan there—and the late daffodils and

the punctual may-flowers, silent. Just how then

did her shape rise? In the dimming bustle

by an oil-lit lamp, wet cloth on her brow,

a light-bristled brush, a metal comb—

her unchanged chestnut hair. Sue washing

her body robed in white—blue violets and one

pink cypripedium on her neck

where breath had been. Vinnie placing two

heliotropes near her hand. Sparrows

next will follow, a scattering of pine—an

anemone, and robins, bold and fluttering, will

with her go—on an almost-summer day—

a wild violet lens, a vital stir between her and her

bough-lined grave—an old bravery then—

•

NOTES

“Emily Dickinson’s Lexicon”: Italicized words reflect entries found in the Emily Dickinson Lexicon, a database established by Brigham Young University. I have excluded some common words and parts of speech used often by Dickinson.

“And Her Herbarium”: References to the herbarium’s compilation are from Leslie A. Morris, foreword to Emily Dickinson’s Herbarium: A Facsimile Edition, by Emily Dickinson (Cambridge: Belknap Press, 2006); and Ray Angelo, “Catalog of Plant Specimens,” in Emily Dickinson’s Herbarium. Poems referenced are 1424, 442, and 1520, respectively, from Dickinson, Complete Poems of Emily Dickinson, ed. Thomas H. Johnson (Boston: Little, Brown and Co., 1960).

“Called Back”: The title refers to a letter Dickinson wrote to Louise and Fanny Norcross shortly before her death in May 1886: “Little Cousins, Called Back” (Dickinson, Letters, letter 1046). The epigraph is from poem 1767 (Collected Poems, Johnson, ed.) Poems alluded to are “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain,” “I think just how my shape will rise—,” “Where every bird is bold to go,” “The Poet’s light but Lamps,” among others.

♦

KATIE LEHMAN received an MFA from University of Notre Dame in 1999, where she was awarded the 1998 Billy Maich Academy of American Poets Prize. From 2004 to 2010 she was assistant editor at the University of Notre Dame Press, for whom she has subsequently worked as an independent copyeditor. For many years Lehman has also served as a personal editor for her former teacher, the poet John Matthias and is the volume editor of Matthias’s Regrounding a Pilgrimage, a collaboration with John Peck and Robert Archambeau (Dos Madres, 2018). Her poems have appeared in Great River Review, JAMA, Journal of the Center for Mennonite Writing, and Notre Dame Review. Emily Dickinson’s Lexicon is forthcoming from Dos Madres Press.