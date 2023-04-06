And four more new poems

By BRIAN SWANN.

•

FLORESCENCE

Looking for a plant,

a flower, yellow as

sun, pulling itself

together to take off,

each cloudy pappus

belying flat air or

belling the breeze to go

wherever it wants before

letting itself known

in sparsest coign as

dandelion’s brilliance,

taproot deep with the grip

of two hands, leaves tight

to earth, until ready again

to rise on light heads,

possess itself anew, light out

for wherever it lands, and

then again the flower,

the flower and more flowers,

blatant as sun,

humble as earth.

•

NEW WORLD

Here, yellow stars rise above other denizens

Of disturbed spaces open to the sun till noon when,

Like Lear’s Fool, they go to bed but, unlike him, rise

Next day, and next, and the beat goes on till seedtime

When off they float into another year, light bursting

Through them, in and out, while all around recreates itself

In the cloak of seasons, and out I go again, further this time,

I don’t know where, it almost feels sinful having no purpose,

Naturalized nowhere and everywhere as I ease through

Other wordless brilliances that look like fruit, knock

Against globes of fleshly flashes, brush against blooms

That poke through lushness, so eloquent you want to eat them,

So quiet they’ve made the weather quiet too, here where

I pull in rough miles from mountains and never know who’ll

Join in as I listen for who knows what, an old story, perhaps,

From another land of a boy, curtains drawn to keep in one

40-watt bulb, a world secret at the tip of his crystal set’s

Cat’s whiskers whose music will take him to where he is now,

Light coming at all angles to catch on stone walls steadied

With skims and chinks, flowing over, holding together a place

That can become anything he wants, where he can pull back

Into himself like a turtle or just sit to watch Jack-Go-To-Bed

Let free seeds now native now in his semi-wild garden where

Time spills everything and everywhere at once.

•

THE GODS

dust from a moth’s wings, this small brown moth

just landed on my arm, clatter of pebbles in a mountain stream,

whisper of maidenhair fern in a fissure, they enter,

morning light, silk thread on a loom, flash of pigeon nape,

grackle-glint, come from the void’s endless articulation

whose breath’s this bird-call from the high back pasture

where time to time I slip the brokered self for the free world

of worms, swimmers in noon and night’s largesse,

going about their ancient office of turning clods and clumps

to luminous breath, even now as I stand on this bluff

with its wind-turned hawthorn tuned to the sea’s plainsong

as it moves only so much, no more than the moth I hold on my hand.

•

PASTORALE

Above, the road ends in a ridge that takes off

in a stately woosh whoosh, whoosh, whoosh

from towers higher than Lady Liberty, driving down

the odd slow crow, heron and real estate values

unless you’re one of a dozen families related

many times over, who sit on all the boards, sell

everything they can and mock the city refugees

who pay all the taxes. Yes, their forebears would be

proud as they snore in the lovely graveyard on

Vega Mountain above the white clapboard

Old School Baptist church with spectacular views

they never had time to look at, working the hard land

where now turbine screws that dwarf the Titanic’s

swump on round and round, pulling up rocks

and stones and trees. There they go with the line

of slow-mo dervishes centered on themselves and

waving to the world fracking one valley over.

•

THE DANCE

Three men in black stand

round the hole where the fountain

had played. They look a

long time till one climbs

down and another walks off,

returns with a pole

he hands down to the

man who sticks it in a pipe

and moves it about.

The man to the side

puts his hand in a pocket,

pulls out some paper,

Looks at it, puts it

back. The man in the hole pulls

out the pole, holds it

up. They all look at

it. He shoves it back in, moves

it about, pulls it

out, looks at it, shoves

it back in, moves it about,

pulls it out, holds it

up for the others,

climbs back up, then goes back

down. He forgot the pole.

He climbs back up, pole

held high. Slowly they walk, they

walk round the hole, they

go slow, they go slow,

stately as haiku, formal as priests.

♦

BRIAN SWANN’s most recent collection is Imago, Johns Hopkins University Press (2023). Later in 2023, MadHat Press will publish Ya Honk! Goes the Wild Gander: Covid Divagations (fictions). The poems here are from a ms. in progress.