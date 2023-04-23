A partial archive of the New Series.

♦
Welcome to The Fortnightly Review. This is the New Series.
A listing of the most recent items may be found on our home page. For a search of the complete archive use the ‘search’ box near the top of the right-hand column. In The Fortnightly’s online template, illustrations on text pages are thumbnails with captions embedded. To enlarge an illustration, click on it. To read a caption, hover over the illustration. Some video elements also appear as thumbnails. To play them full-screen in YouTube, click twice. Pressing the escape key will return you to the originating page.
A NOTE concerning reader support: The Fortnightly Review is supported solely by subscribing supporters, by the proceeds of sales of Odd Volumes, and by commissions on book sales. If you make a purchase using the links included as part of an article or review, and please do, we may earn a small commission on that sale.
.
Departments.
Poetry Notes by Peter Riley.
Clues & Labyrinths by Alan Wall.
Currente Calamo by Michael Blackburn.
Rejected! The history of literary disappointment by Stephen Wade.
Verisimilitudes: Essays and approximations by James Gallant.
The American Note by Chloë Hawkey.
Letter from Venice by Robin Saikia.
Una Visione Estesa by Keith Johnson.
The Trollope Prize (University of Kansas).
Museums & Collections by Ian Sansom.
Reviews and comment on books, etc.
The Fortnightly Serials.
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016-17: The Survival Manual in eight parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale. By Tom Lowenstein.
2019: My First Thirty Years. By Alan Macfarlane.
2023: To Kill an Intellectual in five parts. By David Stromberg.
The TROLLOPE PRIZE Winners.
Index.
2011: The Intensive and Extensive Worlds of Anthony Trollope’s Framley Parsonage by Lucy Sheehan, Columbia University.
2012: A Competitive World: Ambition and Self-Help in Trollope’s An Autobiography and The Three Clerks by Rebecca Richardson, Stanford University.
2013: Sanction, pragmatic pursuit and civil society in Trollope’s The Eustace Diamonds by Andrew Lallier, University of Knoxville (graduate) and Performative realism by Emily Halliwell-MacDonald, University of Toronto (undergraduate)
2014: Love in a time of politics by Gregory Brennen, Duke University (graduate) and Trollope and Darwin by Molly Menickelly, William & Mary (undergraduate).
2015: The Temporality of Realism and Romance in He Knew He Was Right by Sarah Faulkner, University of Washington.2016: No award.
2017: Trollope’s ‘Feeling for the world’ in Fixed Period by Joel Simundich, Brown University (graduate) and ‘Resisting Temptation’ in Trollope’s Small House by Katharine Scott, College of William and Mary (undergraduate).
2018: In medias res: Liminal Spaces in The Duke’s Children by Devon Boyers, College of William and Mary (undergraduate).
2019: Abstract Wealth and Community in The Way We Live Now by Deirdre Mikolajcik, University of Kentucky (graduate) and A Less-Beaten Path: Hybridity and Naturalism in Anthony Trollope’s West Indian Short Fiction by Nyssa Ruth Fahy, Penn State Brandywyne (undergraduate).
Poetry Notes by Peter Riley.
Five poems from ‘Mattered by Tangents’ by Tim Allen.
Gli Ucelli and two more poems by Michael Anania.
‘Noise’ and three more new poems by Maria de Araújo.
Thread by Mikki Aronoff.
What Clings by Mikki Aronoff.
‘Oracle’ and ‘Mary Does Laugh’ By Kate Ashton.
Two Suites by Cassandra Atherton.
Five new poems by Lana Bella.
Holding the desert a sequence of poems by Richard Berengarten.
New poems by Richard Berengarten.
Children of war in Palestine by Manash Bhattacharjee.
Bird of four tongues by Manash Bhattacharjee.
Languages: A Ghazal by Manash Bhattacharjee.
Dear Najwan by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee.
Interior and three more prose poems by Linda Black.
Three prose poems, with a brief afterword by Linda Black.
The Birds of the Sherborne Missal by Elisabeth Bletsoe.
Two poems, with an audio track by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani.
Three prose poems from ‘The Wandering Life’ by Yves Bonnefoy, translated by Hoyt Rogers.
An Aural Triptych by Daragh Breen.
A Boat-Shape of Birds by Daragh Breen.
Vignettes (V) by Iain Britton.
Apollo 17 and the Cartoon Moon by James Bullion.
Lorenzo Calogero: Six poems in new translations by John Taylor.
‘Measuring Distances’ and four more prose poems by Kimberly Campanello.
‘Half a Black Moon’ and two other poems by Seth Canner.
An excerpt from ‘Blind Distance’ by Pierre Chapuis, translated by John Taylor.
Two poems by Arup K Chatterjee.
Three poems from ‘Sovetica’ by Caroline Clark.
Skinning a Cat by Wendy Clayton.
Episode 38 of ‘Living Dead’ and two more prose poems by Simon Collings.
‘After Argos…’ by Kelvin Corcoran.
‘Listening to Country Music’ and three more poems by Kelvin Corcoran.
‘A Way to Dismantle’ and four more poems by Ion Corcos.
Anthony Costello: three new poems.
Five poems by Emily Critchley.
Translations of Shakespeare’s sonnets (and five more poems) by Emily Critchley.
Four Poems from Solar Cruise by Claire Crowther.
Three poems by Claire Crowther.
Three new poems by David Cooke.
I Remember How to Fly by Carla Scarano D’Antonio.
‘Ghost’ and eight more poems by Veroniki Dalakoura, translated by John Taylor.
Thirteen poems by Anna de Noailles, trans. Anthony Howell.
Argosy by Julia Deakin.
Corporation Street and two more poems by Julia Deakin.
Rrose Sélevy by Robert Desnos, newly translated by Simon Collings.
From ‘Hob’s Labor’ by Alexander Dickow.
Boy by Tim Dooley.
Wanton and two more poems by Michael Egan.
Æcerbot by Steve Ely.
Four poems from ‘Lectio Volant’ by Steve Ely.
‘So, Dreams’ and three more poems by Luke Emmett.
‘I Am Not a Clock’ and three more poems by Luke Emmett.
None of us: a poem by Luke Emmett.
Six Poems from ‘The Shooting Gallery’ by Carrie Etter.
Hefted by Gary Evans.
Two uncollected personal poems by Roy Fisher, with comments by Peter Robinson.
‘Something’ and more: Poems by Mélisande Fitzsimons.
The Pine Needle by Donna Fleischer.
‘Excavation’ and two more poems by Anna Forbes.
Four short texts by Jeff Friedman.
Preface to ‘Émaux et camées’ by Théophile Gautier, translated by Harry Guest.
Twelve prose poems by Monk Gibbon.
‘What they are Discussing’, and Two More Poems by Jesse Glass.
‘Just’ and two more prose poems by Giles Goodland.
In Djibouti and The Angel of Hulme by Jonathan Gorvett.
OED Poems by Lea Graham.
Five poems by Gëzim Hajdari translated by Ian Seed.
Three gardens and a dead man by Khaled Hakim.
Travelling with the I Ching. Poetry by Lucy Hamilton.
Two pages by Michael Haslam.
Cambridge and two more poems by Ralph Hawkins.
One Poem and One Prose-Poem by David Hay.
A half-Dozen Poems by Johanna Higgins.
From Fulmar’s Wing by Jeremy Hilton.
‘After Tranströmer’ and four more poems by Colin Honnor.
Three poems by Colin Honnor.
An excerpt from Silent Highway by Anthony Howell.
Diatribe by Anthony Howell.
My part in the downfall of everything: a satire on Deceit by Anthony Howell.
Nights In and two more new poems by Anthony Howell.
On ‘Freeing Up’ by Anthony Howell.
The New Versailles by Anthony Howell.
Three Thai Poems by Anthony Howell.
Torpedo Fair by Anthony Howell.
‘Eucalypso Redux’ and ‘Battleships/Romance’ by Alex Houen.
Quite frankly, a sequence by Peter Hughes.
Seven sonnets by Keith Hutson.
Two Vilanelles by Zainab Ismail.
The Bride’s Story by W. D. Jackson.
A king and not a king, a poem by W. D. Jackson.
Words in the Dark, Verse-Column, Part 1 by W. D. Jackson.
Of Peace and Strife, Verse-Column, Part 2 by W.D. Jackson, illustrated by Alan Dixon.
Then & Now, Verse-Column, Part 3 by W.D. Jackson, illustrated by Alan Dixon.
Three poems by Sam James.
‘London rambles’ and a poem from ‘Oracular in Tooting’ By David Hackbridge Johnson.
Two new poems by Fred Johnston.
Grandeur by Andrew Jordan.
Empyrean Suite by Fawzi Karim and Anthony Howell.
Ice cream spoon in the office and Others by Fawzia Kane.
Garden Eclogue 10 by John Kinsella.
‘Earth at Apogee’ and ‘Curbed’ by Sandra Kolankiewicz.
Old-Time Recipe and three more poems by Sandra Kolankiewicz.
Exercises of memory: Prose poetry by Adam Kosan.
Three poems by Steve Kronen.
From Dialyzing: poetry by Charline Lambert, translated by John Taylor.
As Grass Will Amend (Intend) Its Surfaces by Peter Larkin.
Contusion not Rind by Peter Larkin.
Surfaces the Deeper the Oak by Peter Larkin.
Trees As Lived by Peter Larkin.
Trees the Seed by Peter Larkin.
Four poems by Katie Lehman.
Monarch and four more new poems by Katie Lehman.
For Jens, poetry by Kristian Leth, translated by Anna Thyregod Wilcks.
Three récits by Georges Limbour, in new translations by Simon Collings.
For Britney (or whoever) by Fran Lock.
More delicate, if minor, interconnections by Tom Lowenstein.
Reading Heine by Tom Lowenstein.
Seven more poems by Tom Lowenstein.
Seven new poems by Tom Lowenstein.
To the Muses by Tom Lowenstein.
Poems from Existence Phenomena by Tom Lowenstein.
A Scrap of Paper by Paul Hyacinthe Loyson, Translations by JG Frazer and Edward Brabrook.
Two new poems by Carola Luther.
New poems by Franca Mancinelli, from Little Book of Passage translated by John Taylor.
From ‘Ricochet’ by Lila Matsumoto.
Hacheston Halt by John Matthias.
The Marriage by Hart’s Crane of Faustus and Helen by John Matthias.
Pictures, with Poems: A two-generation collaboration. Photographs by Laura Matthias Bendoly, with poems by John Matthias.
Some of Her Things by John Matthias.
Three Ways to Remember by John Matthias.
Happiness Is the New Bedtime by Becka Mara McKay.
Everything was this moment by Kevin McManus.
Eight poems from Mala Kruna by Franca Mancinelli, translated by John Taylor.
Tristia by Osip Mandelstam, trans. Peter McCarey
Four ‘ad-libs’ for John Berryman by Lawrence Markert.
Again, as if the wind bore you away… by Eduardo Moga.
Blavatsky in violet: poetry by Alan Morrison.
Four prose poems by Jane Monson.
June Haunting by Alan Morrison.
Young Wystan by Alan Morrison.
Three poems by Anne Mounic translated by Harry Guest.
Essay on Spam by Alistair Noon.
Play — for 26 voices by Alice Notley.
Six Poems by Lewis Oakwood.
Three new poems by Karl O’Hanlon.
Six poems, by Sophia Parnok, translated from Russian by Alex Chernova, Anna Ivaskevica and Alex Wong.
Poems from ‘the Slip’ by Simon Perril.
The Man Who Turned to Paper, with three more new poems by Simon Perril.
Two sequences of poems by David Plante, introduced by Anthony Howell.
Six prose poems by Meg Pokrass.
The Wild Child by Laura Potts.
The Picture in Ireland by Laura Potts.
Two new poems by Laura Potts.
Five Shakespeares, Three Pics by William Prendiville.
‘La Petite Gloire’, from a fragment by Raymond Queneau, translated by Augustus Young.
Last Kind Words, edited by Peter Riley.
‘X’, an excerpt from Due North by Peter Riley.
Homage to Lorand Gaspar by Peter Riley.
Nine poems from ‘Proof…’ by Peter Riley.
Five poems from ‘Neue Gedichte’ by Rainer Maria Rilke, translated by Martin Crucefix.
The Lay of Love and Death of Christoph Cornet Rilke von Langenau, by Ranier Maria Rilke, translated by Harry Guest.
Blind summits, by Peter Robinson.
Dreamt Affections by Peter Robinson.
Manifestos for a lost cause by Peter Robinson.
Oblique Lights by Peter Robinson.
The Ringstead Poems by Peter Robinson, with an afterword by Tom Phillips.
Six new poems by Peter Robinson.
Seven new poems by Peter Robinson.
‘Recessional’ and other new poems by Hoyt Rogers.
Three place-poems with an introduction by Anthony Rowland.
‘At Ladywell Cemetery’ and ‘Rossiya’ by Carol Rumens.
Two Poems by James Russell.
Bagatelles: prose poems by Enomoto Saclaco.
Six-Way Mirror by Robert Saxton
Parabola by Maurice Scully.
Seven new poems by Barry Schwabsky.
Five poems by Jules Supervielle translated by Ian Seed.
Three new poems by Sanjeev Sethi.
Winétt de Rokha: Three Poems translated by J. Mark Smith.
‘Chimney Sweepers’ and three more poems by J. Mark Smith.
As Large as a Typo: Two poems by Pete Smith.
‘Echo plus Star Equals’ and Two More New Poems by Simon Smith.
April 2019. She went to the hospital for an infection by T. Smith-Daly.
Out of the house and into the business district by Martin Stannard.
Uncertain Sally by Martin Stannard.
Four Poems by Christopher Steare.
Central Park and three more new poems by Tim Suermondt.
Poems from The Messenger House by Janet Sutherland.
A Poetic Sequence from ‘Trás-os-Montes’ by José-Flores Tappy.
Three Literary Poems by Nathaniel Tarn.
Fair by Martin Thom.
Cambridge Market Place Calls to Action and two more poems by Andy Thompson.
Six prose poems from ‘Terraces: A Choreography’ by Scott Thurston.
Partita for solo violin by Ruby Turok-Squire.
Two poems by Ruby Turok-Squire.
Gibraltar Point and two more poems by Iain Twiddy.
‘Y’ by Pierre Voélin translated by John Taylor.
Parisian Poems by César Vallejo, translated by César Eduardo Jumpa Sánchez.
Species of light and seven more poems by Mark Vincenz.
Fetish by Alan Wall.
The Art of Writing and other poems by Alan Wall.
Midrash by Alan Wall. Parts 1-3.
Midrash part four: Lingua Adamica by Alan Wall.
‘Remembering Ovid’, a new poem by Alan Wall.
Two short poems by Alan Wall.
San Miniato by Michelene Wandor
A polyptych for Anne Frank by Vanessa Waltz.
Two poems by Nigel Wheale.
Four new poems from Credo by Stephen Wiest.
Poems in Prose by Oscar Wilde.
Four poems by John Welch.
‘An Edge of the World’ and ‘Naranja Amarga’ by Nigel Wheale.
Blind man’s fog and five more new poems by Patrick Williamson.
Five new poems by Judith Willson.
‘The London Cage’ and three more poems by Judith Willson.
Demarcation and three more poems by Pui Ying Wong.
Two poems from ‘Poems without Irony’ by Alex Wong.
A Spell to Lure Apollo by Alex Wong
EP : From the Life — and two more poems by Steve Xerri.
Three bilinguacultural poems by Changming Yuan.
Poems from The Lesser Histories by Jan Zábrana.
Shrinking Cities and Small Station by Alan Zhukovski.
Alphabetical by author.
Gowersby by Shukburgh Ashby.
Swincum-le-Beau by Shukburgh Ashby.
Fresh Perspective (Nýtt sjónarhorn) by Aðalsteinn Emil Aðalsteinsson.
Five Hung Particles by Iain Britton.
Breakfast with Mrs Greystone by S.D. Brown.
Six Very Short Stories by Simon Collings
Four prose pieces by Simon Collings
Six Quite Short Stories by Simon Collings.
The Old Man by Robert Coover.
An Encounter by Robert Coover.
(a bean) by Marzia D’Amico.
A recollection of L’Adorée by Ethel Dilke.
The Face and Kaleidoscope by Gyrðir Elíasson.
The Optician by Cecilia Eudave.
Pickle-fingered truffle-snouter by Robert Fern.
The Attendant by Nigel Ford.
A Moral Story by Jean Frémon, translated by John Taylor.
My Mother’s Dress Shop by Jeff Friedman.
Two Micro-fictions by Avital Gad-Cykman.
The Adjunct by James Gallant.
The Octogenarian Mattress-mind by James Gallant.
For Once by Susana Martín Gijón.
Fools Rush In by Michael Buckingham Gray.
A woman’s best friend by Michael Buckingham Gray.
Back to the drawing board by Michael Buckingham Gray.
Blame it on the rain by Michael Buckingham Gray.
Men with women: three more very short stories by Michael Buckingham Gray.
More than She Bargained For by Michael Buckingham Gray.
Once more with feeling by Michael Buckingham Gray.
The More Things Change by Michael Buckingham Gray.
Words in the Dark 2: The verse column by W. D. Jackson.
New translations from The Dice Cup by Max Jacob, translated by Ian Seed.
‘The Dice Cup’, Part 2 by Max Jacob, translated by Ian Seed.
‘The Dice Cup’, Part 3 by Max Jacob, translated by Ian Seed.
‘The Dice Cup’, Part 4 by Max Jacob, translated by Ian Seed.
Kino Atlantyk and four more prose poems by Maria Jastrzębska.
Seven prose pieces from ‘The Philosopher’ by Tom Jenks.
The Present Dystopian Paranoia by Richard Johnson.
Dragon Rock, and two more short fictions by Umiyuri Katsuyama, translated by Toshiya Kamei.
Ladybirdred, fiction by Leida Kibuvitz, translated by Eret Talviste.
The Right Side of the Diamond by Peter Knobler.
Five Night Stories by Adam Kosan.
Things by D.H. Lawrence.
At this moment by Rupert M. Loydell.
Selfies by Rupert M Loydell.
Three instructive texts by Rupert M Loydell.
Mother child by Conor Robin Madigan.
The Quick and the Dead by Vesna Main.
Two Old Judges Stuck All Night in the Lift by John Matthias.
Nine haibun by Sheila E. Murphy.
An except from ‘Eminönü’ by Angelika Overath.
Several dwarves and one pet by Meg Pokrass.
The Vanishing by David Rea.
New fiction by Gabi Reigh.
Five poems from Fire by Jaime Robles.
Ten prose poems, five about men by Mark Russell.
Leave-Taking by Ian Seed.
Seven very short stories by Ian Seed.
Nine tiny fictions by Ian Seed.
New York Hotel and Five Other Prose Pieces by Ian Seed.
Italian Lessons by Ian Seed.
Nine thimblefuls of fiction by Ian Seed.
High Street report: Three tales of commerce by Ian Seed.
The Touch by Ian Seed.
From ‘The Jazz Age’ by Aidan Semmen.
Gold by Martin Sorrell.
Hurt Detail and two more prose poems by Lydia Unsworth.
The last Mantegna by Michelene Wandor.
Six Small Stories by Georgia Wetherall.
What Heroism Feels Like by Benjamin Wolfe.
‘Do you know Brunetière?’ by Erik Butler.
It’s unusual for a critic to be despised to the point where social events are organized to express revulsion. But Ferdinand Brunetière antagonized France at a particularly volatile moment. ‘The Third Republic incubated twentieth-century Europe: accelerating industrialization, democracy, mass movements, colonialist projects, nationalism, anti-Semitism, secularism, and more still. Now, at the outset of a new millennium, perhaps Brunetière’s day has come again.’ A dossier with an appreciation by Yetta Blaze de Bury from our archive and a supplemental ebook by Elton Hocking.
On The Manager by Richard Berengarten: A critical dossier edited by Paul Scott Derrick, with contributions by A. Robert Lee, Anthony Walton and Kay Young.
La Serenissima: A Fortnightly travel dossier by Robin Saikia, Gigi Bon, Hoyt Rogers, Michele Casagrande, with photographs by Alvise Nicoletti.
Remy de Gourmont: A dossier devoted to ‘the critical consciousness of a generation’ (according to TS Eliot), with remarks by Ezra Pound, Richard Aldington, John Taylor and Paul Cohen.
André du Bouchet: a portfolio of his verse translated by Paul Auster and Hoyt Rogers with an introduction to his work.
A Memorial Dossier honoring Yves Bonnefoy with contributions from Hoyt Rogers and Anthony Rudolf.
Reflections on Walter Benjamin by Alan Wall.
The Tagore Dossier: Ezra Pound, W. B. Yeats (with a post-script by Marianne Moore), William Rothenstein, Harold M. Hurwitz and Tagore’s At the Fair.
Roger Fry and the formalist project by Marnin Young, with a dispute: Post-impressionists by Walter Sickert vs. Post-Impressionism by Roger Fry.
On poetry and the environmental crisis by Rae Armantrout and Simon Collings.
The function of criticism at the present time by Matthew Arnold.
A Prevailing Darkness. a review of Jean-Paul Auxeméry, translated by Nathaniel Tarn, written by John Taylor.
On John Wilkinson’s ‘Wood Circle’, by Rupsa Banerjee.
The Censor of Art by Samuel Barlow.
The case of John Keats in Shanklin by G. Kim Blank.
The interview as text and performance by Richard Berengarten and John Dillon.
On Gathering and Togethering by Richard Berengarten.
On the spirit of poetry in a time of plague by Richard Berengarten.
Octavio Paz in Cambridge, 1970 by Richard Berengarten.
The Wonders of Man in the Age of Simulations by Roger Berkowitz.
Najwan Darwish’s poetry of the undefeated by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee.
Henry James by Theodora Bosanquet, introduced by Pamela Thurschwell.
Art and Innocence by Victor Bruno.
A ‘Pataphysical Education by Paul Cohen.
Theodora’s Complaint by Paul Cohen.
The Latest Event in the History of the Novel by Paul Cohen.
Words and Lies by Paul Cohen.
Typesetters delight, those little blocks of text by Simon Collings.
Another Famous Jew by Howard Cooper.
Keats: Letters, Home by Anthony Costello.
Blue, by Daniel Coyle.
Ringing the Changes by Paul Scott Derrick.
MFA Industry News by Arturo Desimone.
On ‘The Manager’, A critical dossier devoted to Richard Berengarten’s long poem. Edited by Paul Scott Derrick. (See above, in ‘Dossiers’).
Artists and their physicians: Van Gogh and Dr Paul Gachet by Anthony Costello and Emma Storr.
The Utopian Animal by David Eisenberg.
As Aristotle observed, “all men by nature desire to know.” But knowledge, that is absolute knowledge or wisdom, is unattainable, hence the enduring pursuit of it and the unceasing restlessness that reposes in man. Utopias preclude this pursuit; they promise an end to this restlessness. They do not presage the attainment of wisdom, so much as an end to the perpetual striving for it.
Nothing Romantic Here by Desmond Egan.
Kallic Distance by Michial Farmer.
On Elegance by Michial Farmer.
The History of Imagism by F. S. Flint.
Coleridge, poetry and the ‘rage for disorder’ by James Gallant.
The other side where sight is without eyes’, two short essays by James Gallant.
Jeffrey Kirpal’s ‘extreme religious experiences’ by James Gallant.
Otto Rank’s Variations on a Theme by James Gallant.
The robots of Amazon by Ian Gardner.
Arthur Rimbaud’s anti-poetic life by Francis Gribble.
Anthony Rudolf’s literary Wunderkammer by Harry Guest.
Peter Dent’s ‘starmaps left for night’ by Harry Guest.
A ‘slanting view’ of Peter Redgrove by Harry Guest.
The Making of Mugabe by Lance Guma.
Posthuman and categorically nebulous art writing by Michael Hampton.
Turner’s Loom by Michael Hampton
Ottomania: Three Globalist Turkish Books by Matt Hanson.
Thought Leaders and Ted Talks by Chloë Hawkey.
Canon/Archive reviewed by Chloë Hawkey.
Against Pound by Anthony Howell.
Difficult poetry by Anthony Howell.
Freewheeling by Anthony Howell.
Anna de Noaille: Belle of the Belle-Époque. By Anthony Howell.
Published with thirteen of her poems in new English-language versions by Anthony Howell.
Satire for the Millennium by Anthony Howell.
‘If ever an age needed its satirists it is now, when a divided country with its knickers positively knotted is fast becoming the laughing stock of the world. Such divisive times have usually provided satire with a breeding ground…Lovelace, Rochester, Dryden and Pope lived in turbulent times, as ours are increasingly becoming, and yet it seems that everyone these days has become too earnest for satire…’
J’accuse…injustement by Anthony Howell.
John Ashbery 1927-2017 by Anthony Howell.
Plum Pudding books by Anthony Howell.
The Prose Poem: What the Hell is it? by Anthony Howell.
The Poems of Basil Bunting by Anthony Howell.
‘The New Beauty’ by Anthony Howell.
Asprezza: a Paean to the Pioneer of the Madrigal by Anthony Howell.
Shame and shamelessness: Freud, Gide and Immoralism, by Anthony Howell.
Sonnets for all, gathered by Anthony Howell.
Toughs by Anthony Howell.
Georges Braque:A poetry of things, an essay by Anthony Howell.
Dante’s Purgatory by Anthony Howell.
Zoran Music in Dachau by Steven Jaron.
Pierre Loti profiled by Henry James.
Ibsen’s new drama by James Joyce.
The poem’s not in the word by C. F. Keary.
Two essays on Jane Austen by Thomas Kebbel.
John Fowles, Gentleman by Bruce Kinzer.
Relating the Finite to the Infinite by Bruce Kinzer.
From the Brooklyn-Queens Border, 22 April-17 May 2020 by Richard Kostelanetz.
The Gospel of Honour by Christopher Landrum.
‘The distinction for Cicero was clear: courage is a momentary impulse, and honor is the reward for what is courageously done in that impulsive moment. But when Marcellus thought he could get away with building one temple for two gods, the officiating priests protested his maneuver. That is, the legal authorities determined that just as two soldiers deserving honor don’t receive a single medal for bravery, two gods can’t share the same temple…’
A charming sense of the new by Christopher Landrum.
In defence of les femmes françaises, by Christopher Landrum.
Rereading O. Henry by Christopher Landrum.
The wages for reading is rage by Christopher Landrum.
‘Things’ by D.H. Lawrence.
The Case of Edmund Rack By Tom Lowenstein.
Getting Away: a review of Mina Gorji by Tom Lowenstein.
Notes from an Alpine Landscape by Tom Lowenstein.
Dreams…and nightmares of four civilisations by Alan Macfarlane.
‘It is extremely difficult to pierce to the core of a civilisation. However, one indirect, but powerful, way to do this is to examine the dreams and the nightmares that haunt daily life. Civilisations characteristically project their beliefs, identities and anxieties onto a mirror of ‘The Other’. The dreams, or ideal types of behaviour to which we should aspire, tell us about the hopes of a civilisation. The anxieties and worries, the way in which this ‘Other’ mirrors the fears of powers that are believed to be trying to undermine a civilisation’s beliefs and institutions are equally revealing.’
Enchantment by Alan Macfarlane.
Hierarchies by Alan Macfarlane.
First Prose by Conor Robin Madigan.
Imagining Coleridge and Evans by Rachel Mann.
Proust in five pages by John Matthias.
Peter Taylor in triple vision by John Matthias.
Into the NHS’s vortex of care: Augustus Young’s Heavy Years, reviewed by Marianne Mays.
Freedom and justice at the Warburg by Peter McCarey.
Jackson’s ‘Opus’ by Peter McCarey.
The cars, carpets and chemistry of the National Gallery’s John Mills by John McEwen.
More trouble with genre: Markku Nivalainen in conversation with Simon Collings.
Antonin Artaud in Ireland by Peter O’Brien.
Six pages from ‘Lots of Fun with Finnegans Wake’ by Peter O’Brien.
Pictures and Words by Peter O’Brien.
The ‘extravagent mystery’ of a Mother by Peter O’Brien.
Perturbation of Baruch by Anthony O’Hear.
Martin Slater’s National Debt: A short history reviewed by Nick O’Hear.
The Roth-Bailey Contretemps by William O’Rourke.
Modernist Aesthetics:
An Objective Theory by Tronn Overend.
‘Aquinas’s notion of clarity can be understood as the development of a theme. This sits easily with the Modernists. Explorations ‘of the thing itself’ was ‘never’ complicated by also trying to incorporate things ‘on it’. Such ornamentation would always confuse the problem of thematic development. Is there too much? Is there enough? Does it add anything to the form and the proportion that is being explored? By simplifying their project, Modernists more easily achieved clarity of purpose and a simpler development of their themes.’
Ian Seed’s ‘true surrealist attentiveness’ by Jeremy Over.
Disinterest and Aesthetics Part 1 and Part 2 by Tronn Overend.
Why write about war? by Andy Owen.
Bernard Stone and the Turret by Brian Patten.
Secret agent by David Andrew Platzer.
With Warhol on the Move by Charles Plymell.
‘Poetry Notes’ by Peter Riley. (Including most of those items listed in the main archive index)
2018 Summer Shelf of poetry reviews by Peter Riley
The ‘awkwardness’ of Denise Riley, by Peter Riley.
Early titles for 2022 by Peter Riley.
Expanded translation by Peter Riley.
On a poem by John Riley by Peter Riley.
Pierre Reverdy’s ‘non-novel’ reviewed by Peter Riley.
The Poetry Notes List of Titles, up through July 2022 by Peter Riley.
Extremist poetry of the last century by Peter Riley.
‘But first, it should be said that the initial impulsion behind it all included centrally a bitter and sweeping disdain for poetry as normally understood and practised in UK, and the society that produced it and is inseparably bound to it….The terms used are unforgiving and sometimes feel close to a rejection of poetry itself, certainly a desperate flight away from it as it stands, along with almost all twentieth-century English literature and everything it inhabits and propagates.’
Everything that is the case by Peter Robinson.
Poetry written in Britain’s ‘long moment’ by Peter Robinson and Tim Dooley.
Translating du Bouchet: An exchange with Peter Riley by Hoyt Rogers.
Desnos and Warsh by David Rosenberg.
Pastmodern Art by David Rosenberg.
Castaways in Cairo: An Exercise in Bibliographic Archæology in Cairo by Raphael Rubinstein.
Edmond Jabès meets Max Jacob by Raphael Rubinstein.
The Hills and the Desert: Claude Vigée and Edmond Jabès, by Anthony Rudolf.
Observing the suffering self by Anthony Rudolf.
Zbigniew Kotowicz by Anthony Rudolf.
Of wisdom and folly in art, from Eagle’s Nest, by John Ruskin.
Two songs by Tristram Fane Saunders.
Discovery and Rediscovery by Ian Seed.
The wheel in the tree By Ian Seed.
The Pennells’ ‘new life of Whistler’ by Walter Sickert.
The Poems of ‘H.D.’ by May Sinclair.
Poems from a country within a country José-Flore Tappy interviewed by John Taylor.
Shelley, the ‘divine poet’ by Gilbert Thomas.
Francis Thompson: A boy and his dog by Katharine Tynan.
Santiago Ramón y Cajal’s Dreams of Nerve Cells by Charles Vecht.
Robert Frost’s New Hampshire and the poet’s true voice By Stephen Wade.
Considering I, alone by Alan Wall.
An interrogation of the first person. ‘When Freud began his practice he was known as an alienist; one who could enter the alienated realm of the mentally disturbed and translate the mangled language to be heard therein into the coherence of scientific explanation…Rimbaud’s programme was the precise opposite. He would seek the “dérèglement de tous les sens”. Not merely the derangement of the senses, but their deregulation. One might translate his wish thus, as a precise inversion of Freud’s programme: to translate ego into id. Between these two I’s, poetry still ventures.’
The Beatles: Yeah, Yeah, Yeah by Alan Wall.
Blossoming Under a Black Sun by Alan Wall
Considering I, alone by Alan Wall.
Irony and Ironists by Alan Wall.
Just a Smack at Auden by Alan Wall.
The Metaphoric Graveyard by Alan Wall.
Modernist poetics by Alan Wall.
No Worst There Is None: Gerard Manley Hopkins by Alan Wall.
The Poet and the Dictionary by Alan Wall.
The Poet as Essayist by Alan Wall.
R.B. Kitaj reviewed by Alan Wall.
Shakespeare’s Dysnarrativia by Alan Wall.
Textuality by Alan Wall.
That liminal year: 1922, by Alan Wall.
Viduities by Alan Wall
Walter Benjamin and Surrealism by Alan Wall.
Walter Benjamin: Notes for the End of Time by Alan Wall.
Walter Benjamin and the City by Alan Wall.
Etymologizing by Alan Wall.
Chaos is come again by Alan Wall.
Representation in millimetres by Alan Wall.
The Persistence of the Song by Alan Wall.
What are poets for? by Alan Wall.
An English Lady, a portrait of the author’s mother, by Hugh Walpole.
How writers do by Michelene Wandor.
The Pleasure of Ferocity by Michelene Wandor.
Rankine’s uncomfortable citizenship by Michelene Wandor.
Reality made difficult by Michelene Wandor.
Sequence, Consequence, and the Random by Michelene Wandor.
Twin Cities by Michelene Wandor.
The Curious Materialist by Caroline Warman.
On Longinus and bread…and the sublime by Igor Webb.
‘In the end, Longinus—and Hazlitt and Ruskin and on to the present—in the end, Longinus can only show us: What is good bread? This loaf. What is a sublime literary passage? This one. But as the editor of my copy of Longinus says, “It is not at all clear in what sense some of the passages Longinus commends are sublime at all. But the great thing is that he does quote them, and that he is himself pleased by them.” We can’t always see what’s sublime about what Longinus shows us; worse, we can never be sure how to tell whether the next piece of writing we read, a piece on which Longinus has not yet commented, is or is not sublime.’
Matthias’ Laments by Igor Webb.
Thoughts on Germany by Orson Welles.
The Rediscovery of the Unique by H.G. Wells.
Quixote on the Brooklyn Bridge: Ben Lerner’s 10:04 reviewed by Nigel Wheale.
Barry Schwabsky’s Heretics of Language reviewed by Nigel Wheale.
Midsummer Night’s Dream, at Wiltons, reviewed by Nigel Wheale.
Shakespeare’s ‘Islamic’ poem, a two-part investigation by Nigel Wheale.
The significance and frailty of Raymond Crump by Nigel Wheale.
Keats, Beyond the Pleasure Principle, by Nigel Wheale.
George Mackay Brown by Nigel Wheale.
A Drohobych Diptych: The parallel lives of Bruno Schulz and Stepan Bandera by H.A. Willis
Duties of care in the study of literature by Alex Wong.
Morton Feldman and the listening body at the Hugh Lane, Dublin, by Jona Xhepa.
The poet as ‘strategic’ ironist by Alex Wong.
Spender’s last take by Andrew Graham-Yooll.
Language and genocide by Tom Zoellner.
‘After the independence movements of the 1950s, Francophone Africa lay spread in a wide belt across the center of the continent, split into autonomous nations and competing interests. Paris continued to wield outsized monetary and military influence in its former colonies and among its neighbors, and, in times of dispute, tended to see those who spoke French as “the good guys” and all the rest as the enemies.’
FROM ‘POETRY NOTES’.
A Stack of Winter Poetry by Peter Riley
An Anthology for the Apocalypse by Peter Riley
Angela Leighton and Geraldine Monk by Peter Riley.
Another Note on the prose-poem by Peter Riley.
The Apophatic Poetry of André du Bouchet by Peter Riley.
Christopher Middletonby Peter Riley.
Expanded translation by Peter Riley.
First-Person ‘Identity’ Poems by Peter Riley.
From on high and from the tall grass by Peter Riley.
How to Write Poetry by Peter Riley.
Ilhan Berk by Peter Riley.
Industrial Strength Empathy by Peter Riley.
Karl O’Hanlon and Daragh Breen by Peter Riley.
Laura Riding’s Many Modes by Peter Riley.
Lorenzo Calogero and Other Poets in Translation by Peter Riley.
Mellors, Philpott, and the ‘poetry of rebellion’ by Peter Riley.
The New Pastoral in French Poetry by Peter Riley.
On the Brink of Winter 2019 by Peter Riley.
Opposing Forces by Peter Riley.
Poetry deformed in translation by Peter Riley.
Poetry Notes for Summer 2020 by Peter Riley.
The Poetry of Autumn, by Peter Riley. Reviewed: Barnett, Jarvis, Simms, Sutherland.
Poets, Angry by Peter Riley.
Poets, Calm by Peter Riley.
Poets once young by Peter Riley.
Spring Storms 2020 by Peter Riley.
Summer Poetry 2019 by Peter Riley.
Summer Poetry 2020 by Peter Riley.
‘The Lyricism of Desperation…’ by Peter Riley.
The Spring 2021 short shelf by Peter Riley.
From council houses and orphanages by Peter Riley.
Poetry Notes for October 2021 by Peter Riley.
What’s Happening Now by Peter Riley.
…and more, in the Poetry Notes Archive.
The Seicento and the Cult of Images by Yves Bonnefoy.
Poetry and the fearful symmetry by Daniel Bosch.
On Elegance by Michial Farmer.
Underground Fiction by Michael Hampton.
A Book of Bessie and Sallyann by Paul Holman.
Martyrdom by Anthony Howell.
Meandering through the Belle-Époque by Anthony Howell.
Tactile, Untouchable by Anthony Howell.
Zoran Music at Dachau by Steven Jaron.
Candid Camera by Christopher Landrum.
India, Objectified by Tom Lowenstein.
The mosaic of the Transfiguration by Cyril Mango. A commentary on ‘the layers of meaning that the art of the Early Church produced by very simple means’.
Macanese Concrete by Peter McCarey.
Six pages from ‘Lots of Fun with Finnegans Wake’ by Peter O’Brien.
The Beginning and the End of Art…in Tasmania by Tronn Overend.
Modernist Aesthetics: An Objective Theory by Tronn Overend.
The School of Giorgione by Walter Pater.
Seeing with Words: Yves Bonnefoy and the Seicento by Hoyt Rogers.
Imran Qureshi by David Nowell Smith.
Peter Lanyon’s ‘Soaring Flight’ by David Nowell Smith.
A Note on Inscape, Descriptionism and Logical Form by Alan Wall.
Looking at pictures by John Welch.
How’s the Mood-Board? a Rapture by Nigel Wheale.
The Omega Point: a Rapture by Nigel Wheale.
‘Tallys’ and the Postmodern Sublime: a Rapture by Nigel Wheale.
Talking to Jan Harlan about Stanley Kubrick by L.M. Kit Carson.
A Box to Go by Simon Collings.
Agnès Varda’s ‘Faces Places’ by Simon Collings.
Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Big Noise in the Night by Simon Collings.
Atlantics by Simon Collings.
Buñuel’s labyrinth of artifice by Simon Collings.
Existence and its Discontents by Simon Collings.
Family Discounts by Simon Collings.
George, what is Fluxus? by Simon Collings.
Gianfranco Rosi’s marginalia by Simon Collings.
In Fabric by Simon Collings.
Telling it for ourselves by Simon Collings.
The Activist from New York: A review of A Letter from Yene, by Simon Collings.
Somewhere else: A review of New Town Utopia, by Simon Collings.
A smile that melts: A review of Earwig, by Simon Collings.
Holy Cow by Simon Collings.
Birds & bones on PBS: The nature of Nova, by James Gallant.
Reopening the National Theatre of Kosovo by Gertrude Gibbons.
Irony, Ambiguity, and London Sleeze by Anthony Howell.
Love’s Victory at Penhurst by Anthony Howell.
Nicolas Roeg and the necessity of risk by Anthony Howell.
The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives reviewed by Anthony Howell.
Two Innovative Plays in London by Anthony Howell.
Shakespeare’s Merchant by Oscar Mandel.
Three essays on Romeo and Juliet by Hoyt Rogers.
Dead Heads by Bram Stoker.
The Work Programme by Ian Bourn.
Discount entrepreneurship and the start-up accelerator by Hugo Gibson.
The beauty of quantitative easing by Nick O’Hear.
Pin- and Pencil-Making in the 21st century by Brent Ranali.
DANCE, MUSIC & PERFORMANCE.
Nick Lowe shows up for a friend. by Austin de Lone.
The Funeral of Isaac Albéniz by James Gallant.
Francesco Roberto, From His Diaries by James Gallant.
Who is Bruce Springsteen? by Peter Knobler.
The Weimar Republic and Critical Theory. by Tronn Overend.
Immanuel Kant and the origin of the dialectic by Tronn Overend.
Adorno and the Philosophy of Modern Music by Tronn Overend.
Thesis: Stravinsky by Tronn Overend.
Return to Tonality by Tronn Overend.
Adorno on music: Schoenberg, by Tronn Overend.
Adorno on Modern Music: a Coda by Tronn Overend.
Keeping In Step by Alan Price.
Back in the building by Ian Seed.
Modern Nō Theatre by Oswald Sickert. The Japanese get much more out of subtleties of rhythm (or, rather, out of playing hide-and-seek with one simple rhythm) than we do and are correspondingly lax about the interval between one note and another. I don’t believe a European would have thought of dividing the drum beats between two instruments….Every subsidiary detail of the performance possesses, I don’t know how to say, but a solidity. It’s there — God knows how it came there; but there it is, and it’s not a contrivance, not an ‘idea’.
Zorile, Peter Riley’s reflections on Transylvanian melancholy, from Dawn Songs.
Bob Dylan: The first 80 years by Alan Wall.
Pop songs: The meaning of the earworm, by Alan Wall.
Passion, framed by silence by Michelene Wandor.
PHILOSOPHY & EDUCATION.
Customer. Relationship. Management by Sascha Akhtar.
The Magdeburg Sphere by Marcel Cohen, translated by Steven Jaron.
Adjunct Angst by Christine Gallant.
Modernity and metaphysics, by James Gallant.
How We Knew: Notes at the End of 37 Years in the Classroom. by Harry Guest.
What are perversions by Anthony Howell.
What Is Truth? By Alan Macfarlane.
Montaigne’s ‘Genial Skepticism’ by Robert McHenry.
Bard-think by Anthony O’Hear.
Simon Blackburn’s On Truth reviewed by Anthony O’Hear.
What Good Are You? By Anthony O’Hear.
Pin- and Pencil-Making In the Twenty-First Century by Brent Ranali.
Picturing Language by Jaime Robles.
Duties of care in the study of literature by Alex Wong.
The ‘mental engineering’ of Ludwig Wittgenstein by Alan Wall.
Why I am not a philosopher by Alan Wall.
BOOKS & PUBLISHING.
Poetry in Paragraphs by Simon Collings.
The Eyes of Coleridge by Anthony Costello.
The reascent of The Decline by James Gallant.
Fear and Loathing in the Royal Festival Hall by Anthony Howell.
The Poetry Book Fair’s (not so) free verse. by Anthony Howell.
Literary Politics in America by Richard Kostelanetz.
The ‘Fortnightly’—a retrospect by BW Matz.
Modern Artiques by Robert McAlmon.
The art of the cross-reference by Robert McHenry.
Keats in the Ninth by Robert McHenry.
Looking up Chinese Metaphysics by Robert McHenry.
See, Infra: An introduction to ‘q.v.’ by Robert McHenry.
Who will read short stories? By David McVey.
Small Magazines by Ezra Pound.
Tarn’s ‘Hölderliniae’ by Anthony Rudolf
Rejected! by Stephen Wade.
Philosophy of Literary Rejection by Stephen Wade.
Literary Rejection File: Gigs Gone Wrong by Stephen Wade.
Literary Rejection File: Cut With A Dull Blade! by Stephen Wade.
Literary rejection before the invention of slips by Stephen Wade.
Patrons and toadying by Stephen Wade.
The ‘Canonicity’ of Kafka – Reflections on Walter Benjamin 6 by Alan Wall.
Reflections on Walter Benjamin 4 by Alan Wall.
HISTORY, BIOGRAPHY, ANTHROPOLOGY & TRAVEL.
Wonder Travels by Josh Barkan.
Yellow by Dan Coyle.
The glass lantern shattered: Jeremy Bentham and the demise of the Panopticon Prison by Neil Davies.
Balthasar Gracian by E. Grant Duff.
Tradition by Enzo Kohara Franca.
E.M. Cioran and Puttering Therapy by James Gallant.
New Light on the Ball in Brussels by James Gallant
The Obscure Charms of Mme Blavatsky by James Gallant.
The Bedouin of St Katherine by Hilary Gilbert.
For 1500 years, the Sacred Monastery of the God-Trodden Mount Sinai — the ancient monastery of St Catherine — located at the foot of Mount Sinai has had a staunch ally in the Bedouin of the Sinai. When the local police stood down during the last Egyptian revolution, the Bedouin stood up to protect the monks and their priceless icons and documents. But today, the ‘Bedu feel with good reason that their country is failing them.’ With an update from August 2015: Further notes from South Sinai by Hilary Gilbert.
Arabia Felix by Jonathan Gorvett.
‘Al-Oqaili – Mubarak bin Hamad bin Mubarak Al Manea al-Oqaili, to give him his full name – built this house in 1923. A distinguished poet and advisor to sheikhs and emirs by the time he died in 1954, the house then crumbled, but was later rebuilt as a museum, back in 2012, and in one of the rooms, I notice the poet’s gun.’
In Famagusta by Jonathan Gorvett.
The Making of Mugabe by Lance Guma.
Romaniotes in America by Matt Hanson.
Herbert Palmer by Mark Jones.
Walking While White by Peter Knobler.
A Kind of Hush: a review of Hugh Brody’s Landscape of Silence by Tom Lowenstein.
Reflections on my First Thirty Years, a Serial by Alan Macfarlane.
The talk of The Dolphin by Michael Mahony.
Maria, towards Cartoceto by Franca Mancinelli.
Pages from the Croatian Notebook by Franca Mancinelli, translated by John Taylor.
The Iron Pier by John Matthias.
Olive Custance by Ferdi McDermott.
War and the memory of war by Jerry Palmer.
Mauritius by Emma Park.
In three voices, including J-H Bernardin de Saint-Pierre’s ‘traveller’s tale’: ‘This is my European disease, to wake up at night, tormented by the fear…that the places where I have lived have remained and will always remain indifferent to me. I cannot bear the thought that my existence will have left no more of an impression on the path of history than a moth’s wing. Even though, if I had proper humility, I should remember how many people there are in the world, even on this distant island, and accept that there is little enough reason why I of all of them should be remembered.’
The Loves of Marina Tsvetaeva by C.D.C. Reeve.
The Jinn of Failaka by Martin Rosenstock.
Keith Bosley by Anthony Rudolf.
Musa Moris Farhi by Anthony Rudolf.
Nigel Foxell by Anthony Rudolf.
The Feast of the Redentore by Robin Saikia.
Spritz at the Villa by Robin Saikia.
Ernest Renan by George Saintsbury.
Curriculum Violette, reviewed by Ian Seed.
Richard Barnfield by Ed Simon.
La Bièvre, the lost river of Paris. By Zoë Skoulding.
The Political Agent in Kuwait by Piers Michael Smith.
Eugene Dubnov, 1949–2019 by Anne Stevenson.
More, from ‘The Messenger House’ by Janet Sutherland.
To Field Flowers by John Taylor.
Khlystovki by Marina Tsvetaeva, translated by Inessa B. Fishbeyn and C. D. C. Reeve.
Good Writer Hašek by Stephen Wade.
Le meurtre by Michelene Wandor.
Strictly Scrum by Michelene Wandor.
Thoughts on Germany by Orson Welles.
‘You’d journeyed down from Berlin, and, in a break in the journey, you’d come upon this real, live munitions maker. There he was, with a flower in his button-hole, an Argentine girl at his side, a respectful ring of Swiss bankers all about him, smoking an Havana cigar on the borders of an Italian lake. The eyes in the sharply drawn, solid-looking head, are set in a questing expression. They are the eyes of a shrewd hunter, but you surprise in them a curious pallid emptiness—a dead spot. It is as though the centre of a target were painted white, or like the vacuum in the heart of a tornado.’
Why is the Sea Salt? By Nigel Wheale.
11.11.11.18 by Nigel Wheale.
Honey, a memoir by Nigel Wheale.
Violet by John Wilkinson.
Bigotry from Birth by Tom Zoellner.
THEOLOGY.
Against mysticism by Oliver Elton.
From the Øιλοκαλíα to Franny’s pea-green book by Andrew Louth.
Hell…and its abolitions by Alan Wall.
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY.
T-units and n-grams by Davina Allison.
Mars by Robert Stawell Ball.
The Art of Flying by W.E. Garret Fisher.
Materializations by James Gallant.
Michelson, Morley and the End of Certainty by Richard Jensen.
The Martian Calendar by Rev. George D. Lardas.
In Keen and Quivering Ratio: Isaac Newton and Emily Dickinson by Tim McGrath.
Thomas Young’s Bakerian Lecture by Christine Simon.
POLITICS, THE PRESS & POLITICAL CULTURE.
Mob Think by Michael Blackburn.
Roger Scruton and ‘the nonsense machine’ by Michael Blackburn.
On Women By Natalia Ginzburg, translated by Nicoletta Asciuto.
We need to talk about Vladimir, by Jonathan Gorvett.
Caught between history and myth in Austin, Texas’ by Christopher Landrum.
Brexit Fudge by Alan Macfarlane.
Brexit and the backstop by Nick O’Hear.
The tragedy of Brexit by Nick O’Hear.
Scottish Independence — as seen from Orkney, by Nigel Wheale.
Included: Related material from the Fortnightly’s archive republished in this New Series.
♦
List of Editors & Contributors.
Chronicle & Notices: Our Rolling Register of Shorter Articles, Excerpts from Interesting Books, and Notes from Elsewhere on the Web.