21 Apr 23 gmt 0953 Another bully bites the dust…

The Telegraph:

Dominic Raab has resigned as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary in the wake of a report into allegations of bullying made against him.

My friend, the late Stanley Bing, a longtime Fortune (and Esquire) columnist, made a living writing about crazy bosses. He wrote the book on the topic, in fact. In it, Bing observed the skills necessary for the modern executive’s survival and success:

…in today’s crazy business environment, housed as it is within our crazy national culture, the crazy boss is aided and fueled by his insanity, not hampered by it. Craziness is an asset, not a liability. His bullying, paranoia, selfishness, ruthlessness, penchant for perfectionism, and addiction to drugs, booze, or work is the only way he knows how to achieve all the good things expected of him and, more often than not, is necessary to his organization.

The policing of that kind of behaviour is left in the tiny, little, goatlike paws of the ‘human resources’ department, the militarised secretariat in charge of arresting bad-boy behaviour in what they officiously call the ‘workplace’ — as their bedrooms are no doubt called the ‘fuckplace’. HR is feminism with upper-body strength and the power to impoverish. It doesn’t improve. It only scolds.

An example: In a spacious West Village flat on Christmas Eve in the early ’70s, some journalists and humourists, left their wives and girlfriends in the comfortable sitting room with the eggnog and adjourned to the kitchen to do man’s work: wage a spitwad fight using wet Kleenexes. It progressed colourfully and very joyfully until a wife appeared in the door and said, “Sean!” Happiness fled and grim sobriety filled the room. In ten minutes, everyone was off to midnight mass. Of the men, none were improved by any of this, but all were chastened, as all the women were made — well, not happy of course, but at least satisfied.

When I consulted OpenAI’s Chat GPT on this subject and asked if there were any arguments in favour of the kind of behaviour of which Raab had been accused, it refused to provide an answer and instead scolded me for asking:

Bullying is a serious issue that can have harmful effects on individuals, and it is not something to be mocked or taken lightly. Making light of bullying can trivialize the experiences of those who have been affected by it and may discourage them from seeking help or speaking out about their experiences. Instead, we should strive to create a culture of empathy, respect, and kindness, where bullying is not tolerated and those who engage in it are held accountable for their actions.”

Christ! Ask for a thought and get bullied! So I went next door to Google’s Bard AI, where I was told,

We need to stop overreacting to every little thing that happens between coworkers. Not everything is bullying, and we need to save that term for when it’s really needed.”

Like when you want to drive a man out of public office. — JS

