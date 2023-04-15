And four more poems.

By KATHERINE MEEHAN.

The Gearagh

I.

After the deluge,

the wooded river’s

gutting, the people here

gone elsewhere sixty years

and all that’s left

is water—

broad alluvial plain,

medieval ash stumps,

remains of oak, of yew

stopping the wind,

wind prodding water

before the flood retracts,

suctioning holes

big enough

for horses even

to be lost

like a man’s boot

or a glacial forest.

II.

Two grey horses

terribly judgmental

step out of alders,

mud up to the hocks,

eyeing bulbously

with old looks

the chill light, at the end

of the Port Road, asking

as much as possible:

What have YOU

lately drowned

for power?

I don’t know, grey horses.

I don’t know a lot.

The answer is a lot.

III.

Meascán mearaí

means

bewilderment

in a language

not your own, though

you have felt it—

the ghost of

a diasporic pang.

This land will do that to you.

Slowly, from the east

the oaks grow back,

returning to confuse us.

•

The Twelve Swans

A dozen swans in the fog, in the anticyclonic

gloom, and the fog’s grey gauze veils

their pale necks above traffic,

the way some stories

obscure the work we’ve done

for brothers,

while others affirm

our labours, the years spent

knitting tunics from bog cotton

only to see them cast

over bird-shapes that become men—

every single grievance numbered.

•

At the Café des Artistes, 2006

Eighteen months to live—you must

have known it and of course you did.

Hence the Met all day, to see

the Christ with bloodshot eyes,

and the Virgin’s outward facing

nausea, in search of gold,

of lapis and the salmon pink

of the Angel’s pleated dress.

Now dark and frost are tightening

around 1 West 67th Street,

and the wood nymphs,

stained by sixty years’

tobacco, have outlasted

health and youth as usual.

Whatever agonies speak

deep in the marrow, do not

on the surface of this evening.

You have perfected deceit,

the art of looking away

into—

ochre light through Kir Royale,

darkening rosily at the flute’s base,

and the scallops—

never again such perfect scallops!

•

The Opposite of Ocean

The many blues

the landscape owns—

I want them all.

I want cold melon soda.

I want to be a bride.

To drive cross-country

with men. Make a scrapbook.

I want the fritto misto at

the Gower Seafood Hut.

Attachment, I inhabit

cattywampus, leaking

brain-wise, a dissociative

transatlantic shock;

I hold to nothing, deracinated,

plonked, happily sinking

in the estuarine sediment.

Land-sick, the beach

sways from the knees up;

get me a windowless

interior room, the sewage

smell of ship’s water.

I want actual

dolphins. White horses

made of waves.

I spend entire workdays

whistling

into the storm.

•

A Compendium of Losers

Good people, trust. The aftermath of pirates.

The one who lost “the one that got away.”

Doorless doorframes, Adam and Eve,

the Virgin Mary.

Off-gassing furniture

and most of Sappho’s work.

Also, taxidermy, energy vampires.

Beef jerky.

King Arthur, dreaming ahead of time

how hard it sucks to fail—

we’ve all been there—

taking over the world,

neglecting the marital bed.

Involuntary celibates.

All those who will today

receive a boilerplate rejection note.

Ceremonial magic—it was nothing of the sort,

but poor Eliphas Levi!

And Poor Jud from Oklahoma.

Poor Jimi Heselden, former CEO of Segway.

Poor Rimbaud, for getting shot

and getting cancer

and making us feel sad.

Ubi sunt, the sun, the light

from long-dead stars.

Things that shed—viruses,

geckos, house cats.

The colour pink.

Trees in autumn and in drought.

Substance, sub-atomic particles,

and coal mines.

A pumpkin vine in late October.

Salmon spawning, eaten up by bears.

Every kind of bear. Ice cold rivers. Ice.

All the mothers of small children

who have not washed their hair today.

George Washington’s cherry tree

myth. Christmas Hampers,

bursting with stale crackers,

broken promises of good cheer,

and excelsior. The word hamper,

its incompatible definitions.

The murderer we met that night near White Cross—

his lovely manners.

Six of the seven wonders.

The long-list, all but one.

Dry bones.

♦

KATHERINE MEEHAN is from North Carolina. Her work has appeared at The Kenyon Review, Magma and other journals. She currently lives in Reading and her first collection, Dame Julie Andrews’ Botched Vocal Cord Surgery, is forthcoming from Two Rivers Press.