A Medley

from Then and Now – Opus 1

By W.D. JACKSON.

(Illustration by Alan Dixon)

THE MIDDLE SECTION of this poem is a translation of Act III, sc. 4–7 of G.E. Lessing’s Nathan der Weise (1779). Of this popular classic Heinrich Heine – who had the greatest respect for Lessing – wrote in On the History of Religion and Philosophy in Germany (1835) that it was not only a good comedy but also a philosophical and theological discourse in favour of deism (the belief in a divine Creator who then refrained from intervening in the world). Be this as it may, I have used the verse-form of Deutschland. Ein Wintermärchen (cf. my NOTES to ‘Words in the Dark’ 3, here) for the opening and closing sections of the ‘medley’.

As regards this sort of writing, Walter Benjamin wrote: “Quotations in my work are like robbers by the roadside who make an armed attack and relieve an idler of his convictions.” This is (of course) not always the case with either Benjamin’s quotations or my own. Nevertheless, quotations – frequently in the form of translation – and, also, adaptation of other authors’ texts, are two Modernist techniques employed here and there throughout Then and Now. In ‘Nathan the Wise – A Medley’, my aim in the middle section was to ‘quote’ Lessing’s original as closely as seemed compatible with producing an English poem, whereas the Heinesque stanzas before and after it confine themselves to adopting and adapting one of Heine’s best-known verse-forms and its concomitant tone.

In the ‘Paralipomena’ to Nathan, Lessing admitted to disregarding historical accuracy to suit his purposes. However, he seems to have envisaged the action of his play (whose scene is Jerusalem) as taking place, roughly speaking, during some pause in the siege of St. John of Acre (or Ptolomais) in 1189–91.

When Saladin captured Jerusalem,

Resurrecting the eternal question

Of who should rule the Holy Land –

Moslem (or Jew) or Christian? –

Though the kings and queens of Jerusalem

Had neglected their Christian duty,

And long indulged in vice and intrigue

And a predilection for booty,

Richard I and Philip of France

And a band of zealous Crusaders

Set sail to wreak their righteous wrath

On the Saracen invaders.

And Kaiser Rotbart led a host

Of the Good against this Badness:

Alas, he drowned while bathing in

The River Calycadnus!

Since when he waits with his band of knights,

In a mountain called Kyffhäuser –

“Man baute nicht Rom an einem Tag” –

To return as Germany’s Kaiser…

But the royal fleets hove to – where a siege

Was already in furious session –

At Acre, which the Moslems held:

Nine tenths of the game is possession.

The soldiers of Christ and the Prophet fought;

An uneasy truce resulted.

The French and English squabbled and bitched.

The Jews were not consulted,

So Nathan went on a business trip

To Babylon, where he made an

Outstanding profit, both in cash

And camels, fully laden.

With soldiers of fortune everywhere,

Out to pillage and forage,

This journey of several hundred miles

Took cunning as well as courage.

Back home in Jerusalem, a fire

Had almost killed his daughter:

A Templar had risked his life for hers,

Malgré the general slaughter.

Recha was eighteen years of age.

Which father would not have exchanged all

He had to save her life? She thought

Her rescuer was an angel.

The proud young Templar’s life had been spared

By Saladin, no other,

Because, as the Sultan raised his sword,

He saw his younger brother,

Assad, who twenty years before

Had inexplicably vanished.

Saladin’s scimitar sank to the ground

And the Templar fled, astonished.

When Nathan tried to thank him, he

Declared he’d have no dealings

With well-off Jews – even if he hurt

A young Jewess’s feelings.

Nathan’s wise words soon change his mind –

And so does Recha’s beauty.

They fall in love. He searches his soul:

What now is his Christian duty?

Meanwhile the Sultan too has heard

Of Nathan. Short of money,

He sends for this rich inhabitant

Of the land of milk and honey.

The scene is an audience chamber in

His palace. Servants scurry.

He complains to his sister, Sittah, that

The Jew is in no hurry.

To calm him, Sittah says, “Perhaps

They simply couldn’t find him.”

Saladin: Ah, sister, sister!

Sittah: You behave

As though a frightful battle

Were starting.

Saladin: Yes, with weapons which

I’ve never learned to handle:

Thrusting and parrying with nothing but words –

Defending my position –

Leading him on to slippery ground.

When have I ever practised

Such tactics? And for what? To fish

For money. To frighten

Money out of a Jew. Money! Am I

Reduced to petty tricks to gain

A trifle?

Sittah: Every trifle,

Brother, too lightly spurned,

Takes its revenge.

Saladin: True. All too true.

But what if now this Jew

Is the good and sensible man

They say he is?

Sittah: Then there’s no further

Problem. The snare is set

Only for miserly, anxious,

Timorous Jews: not for the good

And wise. That sort is ours

Already, without a snare. The pleasure

Of hearing him excuse himself –

With what Samsonian strength

He snaps the cord, or with what sly

Solicitude he wriggles past

Your nets – that further pleasure

Is yours as well.

Saladin: True. I look forward

To it.

Sittah: What other problem can

Embarrass you? Since if he’s one

Of the usual crowd, he’s nothing but

A Jew like any Jew – and, surely,

You needn’t be ashamed to appear

As he imagines all men are? What’s more,

Whoever tries to play a better role

Will seem in his eyes a fool, a clown.

Saladin: You mean

I’d better now act badly

So that the bad will not think badly

Of my good behaviour?

Sittah: Yes, if ‘badly’

Means acting in accordance

With how things are.

Saladin: And what

Could any woman’s mind devise

That a Jew could not gloze over?

Sittah: Gloze over!

Saladin: I fear such barbed and delicate things

Would break in my awkward hands. Such wiles

Must be performed as devised – with sharpness,

With nimbleness. In any case,

I’ll dance the way I can. And rather worse

Than better.

Sittah: Now, brother, don’t be bashful.

I’d take your place, if only you’d let me.

Men of your sort would have us women believe

That their sword and nothing but their sword

Has got them where they are. The lion

Is ashamed to hunt with the fox – but ashamed

Of foxes, not of cunning.

Saladin: And how

You women like to get us men

Down to your level! Now go. I think

I’ve conned my lesson.

Sittah: What? Am I to go?

Saladin: You wish to stay?

Sittah: Well, if not stay,

At least to be in earshot – here

In the next room.

Saladin: There? To eavesdrop? No, sister,

I insist. I hear the curtains – he’s coming.

Away with you! Don’t linger in there. I’ll look.

(Exit Sittah. Saladin seats himself as Nathan enters)

Saladin: Come closer, Jew, come closer. Closer still.

Have no fear.

Nathan: May your enemies fear you.

Saladin: Your name is Nathan?

Nathan: Yes.

Saladin: Nathan the Wise?

Nathan: No.

Saladin: No, indeed. And yet they call you “wise”.

Nathan: Perhaps. The people.

Saladin: Do not imagine

I treat what the people say with contempt.

For a long time I’ve wanted to meet the man

They call “the Wise”.

Nathan: And what if they

Call him “the Wise” from spite? Or “wise”

Means only clever? And “clever” means

He knows what’s good for him – and how

To get it?

Saladin: Truly good, you mean?

Nathan: Then, clearly, the man with most self-interest

Is cleverest. And, clearly, clever and wise

Are one.

Saladin: A position – equally clearly – which

You mean to abandon. What’s truly best

The people hardly know. But you

Know it. Or seek to know it. Or

Have thought about it. That alone

Makes a man wise.

Nathan: Which each presumes

Himself to be.

Saladin: Enough of this modesty.

Nothing but modesty where one expects

Plain common sense is nauseous. Let’s

Get down to business. But

Be honest, Jew. Be honest.

Nathan: Sultan,

I hope to serve you now so well

As to ensure your future custom.

Saladin: Serve me? How?

Nathan: The best of all

Is yours – and at the cheapest

Prices.

Saladin: The best? Of what? Not, surely,

Your goods? My sister, Jew, will haggle

Over your prices. I am not

A merchant among merchants.

Nathan: Then

Doubtless you’d like to know if I

Noticed – or even met – the enemy,

Who’s on the move again, they say,

While travelling? – When out in the open, I…

Saladin: That’s also not the reason

I asked you here. I know enough

About all that. In short, …

Nathan: Sultan?

Saladin: I’d like to hear your teaching on

Other, quite different questions. Since

You possess such wisdom, tell me

Which of the faiths, which of the laws,

Has brought you most enlightenment?

Nathan: Sultan,

I am a Jew.

Saladin: And I a Moslem.

The Christian comes between us. Three

Religions. But only one of them

True. A man like yourself will hardly

Stay where the accident of birth

Threw him. Or, if he does, he stays

For reasons, choosing what’s better

With insight. Well now, tell me which reasons –

Which insights – you have, of the sort which I

Have lacked the time to meditate

Upon. Tell me which choice you’ve made,

Determined by these reasons, so

That I – in confidence, of course –

Might make it mine. You hesitate?

You weigh me with your eyes. It may

Well be that I’m the first, as Sultan,

To have such idle notions – which

Seem not entirely unworthy, though,

Of a sultan, don’t you think? Then speak,

Tell me! Or would you like a moment

To set your thoughts in order? Good! I grant it.

Think then, think quickly. In a moment

I’ll return.

(Saladin goes into the next room, after Sittah.)

Nathan: Strange, strange. Now what am I

To make of this? What does the Sultan

Want? I anticipated money. But

Truth? And truth in cash – a blank cheque – as if

The truth were coins! Well, ancient coins

Perhaps, weighed in the balance. Only

Our modern coins, made valid

By nothing but a stamp, for counting

On counters, tell no truth. Are men

To pocket truth in their minds

Like cash in sacks? Now who’s more Jew,

I or he? But wait. What if the Sultan

In truth is not demanding truth? And yet

The chance that he might make a trap

Of truth is small – too small.

Too small? For one as great as he

Nothing’s too small. Yes, yes. He blurted

It out too quickly. One chooses one’s words,

One listens, when approaching another in friendship.

I must take care. But how? To be

Utterly Jew won’t help. And to be

No Jew at all still less. Because

If not a Jew, he might well ask,

Why not a Moslem? Wait! Now that

Might save me. Stories are food for more

Than children. Here he comes. Well, let him.

(Saladin returns)

Saladin: Am I too hasty? Have you gathered

Your thoughts? Then speak. Nobody’s here

To hear us.

Nathan:May the world

Hear us!

Saladin: Is Nathan then so sure

In such a matter? Ha! That’s what I call

Wisdom! Never to conceal

The truth! To wager all

One has: life and limb, goods and blood!

Nathan: When need be, yes. And if

It helps.

Saladin: From today may I deserve

My title of Reformer of

The World and of the Law!

Nathan: A fine

Title. But, Sultan, before confiding

In you entirely, may I tell you

A little story?

Saladin: Why not? I’ve always

Been fond of little stories, well

Told.

Nathan: Alas, I’ve little talent

For telling them well.

Saladin: Again so proudly

Modest! But continue.

Nathan: Long ago

There lived in the East a man

Who had a priceless ring

From one who loved him. The stone, an opal, had

A hundred lovely colours, and

Possessed the secret power

To make whoever wore it – provided

He wore it in good faith –

Beloved of God and man.

No wonder, therefore, that this man

Wore it at all times, and took pains

To keep it in his family

For ever. How? He left it to

His favourite son, and stipulated

That he in turn should leave it to

His favourite son – which favourite son,

Without regard to birthright, was to be

Head of the house through the ring’s power

Alone.

Saladin: I understand. Go on.

Nathan: And so the ring was passed from son to son

Until it reached the father of three sons

All three of whom were equally obedient,

All three of whom he loved

Equally. Or rather, at different times,

First the one, then the other, and now

The third – while each alone

Was with him, while his loving heart

Was undivided by the other two –

Seemed worthiest of the ring, which he

In innocent weakness promised

To each. Until his death

Approached, and the good old man

Wondered what he should do. It pained him

To have to disappoint at least

Two of his trusting sons. At last

He sent in secret for a skilful craftsman

From whom he ordered two

New rings, identical in appearance

To the first, and neither cost

Nor trouble would he spare

Until the rings were matched. The craftsman

Matched them. So that the father, when he saw

All three, was quite unable

To distinguish one from another. Relieved

And happy, one at a time he called

His sons and one at a time

Gave each a ring – and blessed him – and

Died. Do you hear me, Sultan?

Saladin: I hear,

I hear. But end your story soon.

Nathan: I’m at the end. What happens next

Is obvious. Their father dead, the sons

Arrive, each with his ring, and each

Claiming to be the head

Of the house. They check, they quarrel,

They wail. In vain. No one could prove

Which ring was true.

(He pauses, expecting the Sultan to reply.)

Almost as little

As anyone now can prove

Which of the faiths, which of the laws,

Is true.

Saladin: What? Is that your answer

To my question?

Nathan: A mere excuse

For not trusting myself to try

To tell those rings apart

Which the father intended no one

Should tell apart.

Saladin: The rings, the rings! Don’t trifle

With me! Surely, three such

Religions can be told apart

With ease! Down to their clothing, food

And drink.

Nathan: But not their grounds, because

Their grounds all lie in history, do they not? –

Written or handed down. And history

Is taken in good faith – on trust.

Well then, whose faith and trust

Does one doubt least? One’s own,

One’s forebears’: the faith of those whose love

Has proved itself to us from childhood on,

Who never let us down – unless

To do us good. How can I trust

My forebears less than you trust yours?

Or vice versa. How can I

Demand of you that you belie

Your forebears so as not to differ

From mine? Or vice versa. And

The same applies to Christians, am I right?

(The Sultan says nothing.)

But let’s continue our story. The sons

Eventually brought their case before

A judge. And each son swore

He’d had the ring directly from

His father – which was true –

Having been promised many times by him

That one day he’d enjoy the rights

The ring bestowed. The father,

Each son averred, could not have wanted

To trick him. Rather than suspect

So dear a parent, he

Could not but blame his brothers, who

He otherwise was happy to believe

Were excellent fellows. But

He’d be revenged on them as traitors

By bringing both to justice.

Saladin: And

The judge? What would you have the judge

Say? Speak!

Nathan: The judge said, “Bring your father

Before me here – or I’ll dismiss

The case! Am I to sit in judgement

On riddles? Or shall the true

Ring open its mouth and speak?

But wait! I hear the ring possesses

A magic power – to make one loved,

Beloved of God and man. Now that

Decides it! Clearly, the false rings won’t

Possess such power. So which of you

Is loved the most by the other two?

Speak up! What? Silence? Ah, the rings

Only work inwards, not

Outwards! Each loves himself

The most. Then all of you must be

Deceived deceivers! All three rings

Are false. The one true ring

Must have got lost. To hide

Or to replace the loss, your father

Had three rings made for the one.”

Saladin: Brilliant!

Nathan: “And so,” the judge went on, “if you

Want my advice instead of my verdict: Take

Things as they are. Each one of you

Has now received a ring from his father:

So let each one believe his ring

The true one. Perhaps your father

No longer wanted a single ring

To tyrannize his house. It’s clear

He loved you all, and loved you

Equally: two were not to suffer

For the sake of one. Well then, let each

Imitate such impartial,

Such incorruptible love! compete

To make the power of the stone in his ring

As clear as daylight; assist

This power with loving kindness, heart-felt

Peacefulness, good deeds, deep

Submission to the will of God. And when

In more than a thousand thousand years

The powers of these stones are clearly manifest

Among your children’s children’s children,

Then I invite them to come in their turn

Before this court. A wiser judge

Than I will sit here then. Now go!” So said

The modest judge.

Saladin: God! God!

Nathan: Saladin,

In case you should feel that you

Are this promised wiser man…

Saladin (rushing up to him and grasping his hand, which he continues to hold):

I? am dust. I

Am nothing. O God!

Nathan: What is it, Sultan?

Saladin: Nathan,

The thousand thousand years of your judge

Are not yet over. His seat of judgement is

Not mine. Go. Go! But be my friend.

Nathan: Has Saladin nothing further

To ask me?

Saladin: Nothing.

Nathan: Nothing?

Saladin: Nothing. Why?

Nathan: I would have welcomed the opportunity

To ask a favour.

Saladin: Favours need

No opportunity. Speak.

Nathan: Having returned

Only today from a long journey

On business, I almost have too much

Money. And times are looking

Dangerous again. Unsure

Of where to keep it safe, I thought

That you perhaps – since impending war

Always demands more money – might

Require some.

Saladin: (looking him in the eye):

Nathan, I won’t ask

With whom you’ve spoken. Nor

What caution – what suspicion –

Might otherwise have prompted

This offer…

Nathan: Suspicion?

Saladin: Which

I deserve. Forgive me! What’s the point?

I admit it. Yes, I was, as it happens,

Wondering –

Nathan: Not whether to ask

For such a loan?

Saladin: Precisely.

Nathan: Why then,

That suits us both – although I can’t yet send

You all my cash, since first

I mean to pay a handsome sum

To the young Templar, whom

You know, of course.

Saladin: A Templar? Surely

You won’t support my bitterest foe

As well?

Nathan: I mean the Templar

Whose life you spared.

Saladin: Ah, yes! Now I’d

Forgotten all about him! And you

Know him? Where is he?

Nathan: What?

Have you not heard how much of your mercy

Has flowed through him to me? Risking

His freshly granted life, he rescued

My daughter from death by fire.

Saladin: Did he

Indeed! Ha! That’s how he looked!

My brother, whom he resembles, would

Have done the same! Is he still here?

Bring him to me! I have told my sister

So much about her brother, whom

She never knew, that she

Must see his double. Go

And fetch him. Out of one good deed,

Though born of nothing but passion,

So much may grow! But go and fetch

This fire-defying Templar.

Business can wait.

(Exit Nathan)

Saladin: Well, now I wish

I’d let my sister listen.

How will I ever tell her this?

The rings! Long may they flourish! –

Also as intermarriage rings –

Simply from Man to Woman.

For surely Moslem, Christian and Jew

Have so much more in common

As human creatures now than their ways

Of doing things still differ.

My Assad would have been a man

For Richard the Lion-heart’s sister!

And Sittah, were this truce a peace,

Might marry Richard’s brother…

•

But soon both sides were busy again

Massacring one another.

The siege of Acre having resumed,

The Sultan replenished its garrisons.

One hundred thousand Christians died,

And God knows how many Saracens…

But not before strange things emerged

In the comedy’s happy ending,

For Nathan had an enlightened heart

Which was truly worth befriending.

Returning from another trip

Once upon a time he’d found

His entire family dead and his house

Razed to the smoking ground.

He’d howled and wept and raged and cursed

His fate and God, who smashes

Our hopes to bits. He’d lain three days

And nights in sack-cloth and ashes,

Swearing implacable hatred towards

The Christians, who had murdered

Every Jew – man, woman and child –

In Gath, until he thought he’d

Never get up again. When he did,

He found a Christian brother

Who bore in his arms a little child

Which had lost its German mother

And oriental father, whose

Last wish had been to send

His daughter to the Jew who was

His most reliable friend.

Receiving the baby, Nathan knelt

And thanked inscrutable Heaven

For already giving him one back

In return for taking seven.

This child was Recha. Before they’d returned

From her German birthplace, her parents

Had also had a son, whom they left

With his uncle, whose forbearance

Nurtured the proud young Templar who

Eventually rescued his sister

From death by fire. It was a bit

Of luck he hadn’t kissed her.

But, even stranger, their father was found

To be Saladin’s missing brother. –

And none of this was known before

They’d fallen in love with each other…

The Templar blenched and Recha blushed.

But soon they were looking jauntier:

Saladin was their uncle now,

And Sittah was their aunty. –

A happy melting pot! And yet

Give me the doubting Thomases,

With their hands in the sacred vision’s wound:

Art is too full of promises

No life can honour – any more

Than, after the end of the drama,

When Acre fell, the Christians behaved

Like knights in shining armour.

Richard was king of the castle. And so,

To show how he meant to boss it, he

Lost his temper one hot afternoon

And committed a gross atrocity.

To speed up negotiations, three

Thousand men’s heads were hacked off.

Saladin watched from a nearby hill.

Even his crack troops backed off.

Some Christian prisoners were therefore taught

What happens if you insult an

All-powerful, world- and law-reforming

Macho Egyptian sultan.

Terror was useful in a war

Chaotic and scarcely plannable;

The infidel horde was even convinced

Coeur de Lion was a cannibal.

Not only did he miss his pork,

They whispered, but certain ambassadors

Were served with boiled and bloated heads.

Now this was worse than hazardous –

And put the Moslems off their food.

Not that we need to credit it:

The rumour alone unmanned the Crescent,

Whoever may have fed it it.

But the Sultan prayed and fasted and lopped

Any who disobeyed orders.

He had a very strong right arm,

And a bodyguard of sworders.

And so the war raged back and forth

Till both of the armies were sick of it.

Saladin’s health began to fail,

And though Richard was still in the thick of it

The perfidious Philip had made his adieus

And was bearding the Lion by invading

The defenceless duchy of Normandy –

Which was what you got for crusading.

Three hundred thousand Christians had died

And God knows how many Saracens,

Before these heroes finally tired

Of slaughtering each other’s garrisons.

A three-year truce was agreed. The king

Of England departed quickly.

Saladin died at Damascus. His health

Had declined to very sickly.

The display of a shroud, not a standard, pronounced

Life wanes, death always waxes.

“The noblest monument of his fame”

(Gibbon) – the Saladine taxes –

Turned out too lucrative by far

To expire with their occasion,

And all the church’s tithes and tenths

Accrued from this foundation.

“This pecuniary emolument

Certainly must have tended

To increase the interest of the popes

In Palestine.” Thus ended

The Third Crusade. The Seventh and last

Took place a hundred years later.

The Christians lost. Their remnants retired

Into the fortress of Acre,

Where vice and business boomed for a time.

When their plundering became a nuisance

Khalil, the sultan, welcomed the chance

To demonstrate his puissance:

“After a siege of thirty-three days

The double wall was captured

By the Moslems, and the tallest tower

Surrendered to their engines;

“The Mamalukes made a general assault;

The city was stormed, and death or…

…slavery was the lot of sixty thousand Christians. The convent, or rather fortress, of the Templars resisted three days longer; but the great master was pierced with an arrow, and, of five hundred knights only ten were left alive, less happy than the victims of the sword, if they lived to suffer on a scaffold in the unjust and cruel proscription of the whole order. The king of Jerusalem, the patriarch, and the great master of the hospital effected their retreat to the shore; but the sea was rough, the vessels were insufficient, and great numbers of the fugitives were drowned before they could reach the isle of Cyprus… By the command of the sultan the churches and fortifications of the Latin cities were demolished: a motive of avarice or fear still opened the holy sepulchre to some devout and defenceless pilgrims: and a mournful and solitary silence prevailed along the coast which had so long resounded with the WORLD’S DEBATE.”

NOTES.

Though the kings and queens of Jerusalem / Had neglected their Christian duty: Some of the historical details in the poem – and also the quotations at the end, including the prose with which it concludes – are taken from Gibbon’s Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, ch. LIX . J.L. Borges regarded Gibbon as a classical writer with as good as no interest in or premonition of “the romantic discovery of the personality” in which “all of us are now so absorbed that the fact of denying or neglecting it is only one of many clever ways of ‘being personal’.” Even so, parts of ch. LIX of his history, for example, are imbued with “an incredulity which is not devoid”, as Borges observed as well, “of indulgence and, perhaps, compassion.”

“Man baute nicht Rom an einem Tag”: “Rome wasn’t built in a day”, Barbarossa’s words in Deutschland. Ein Wintermärchen (l.1075) – appropriate in that his aim as Emperor was to re-establish German power in Italy. The line is characteristic, too, of the well-documented German tendency (cp. Lessing’s story of the rings, which follows) to take a very long-term view of things… Heine first of all presents Barbarossa as the hero of a Romantic Märchen, and then (typically) mocks his militarism, while implying the potential consequences for modern Germany…

To calm him, Sittah says, “Perhaps / They simply couldn’t find him”: These two lines, which could be the first half of another quatrain, form a metrical bridge into the translation of Lessing’s play. A competent but not particularly gifted writer of verse, Lessing (unlike Heine) is not always able to load every rift with ore. A line-for-line translation of his ‘blank verse’ into English blank verse results almost unavoidably in adding, padding and thinness of texture, to avoid which and retain as much of the work’s poetry as possible, I have shortened Lessing’s metre for the most part to a three- or four-beat line.

Sultan, / I am a Jew: Many eighteenth century German cities imposed severe restrictions on the residence and activities of Jews. Lessing valued tolerance – and opposed all forms of anti-semitism vigorously. But the role of Christianity in the Age of Enlightenment also preoccupied him. His obvious integrity as well as his intellect and creative abilities saw to it that by the end of the following century his reputation as a German classic was established, although still controversial. In 1922 Nathan der Weise was filmed in what later became Munich’s Bavaria Film Studios. After an unsuccessful attempt to ban it, the NSDAP tried in October to get hold of the reels and destroy them – again unsuccessfully. The film was then shown in January 1923 to enthusiastic audiences in Berlin. In Munich the only cinema which dared to include it in its programme, Regina Lichtspiel, received a phonecall during the premiere informing its owner that if he tried to show it again the following evening “his flea-pit would be smashed to pieces”. The SA was already active in Munich (the so-called Beer Hall Putsch took place in November of that year) and after the film had been attacked in the Völkischer Beobachter, the cinema withdrew it.

Lessing’s play adapts Boccaccio’s Decameron I, iii – a vaguely anti-semitic tale in which Melchizedek the Jew, a rich money-lender from Alexandria, evades the quarrel which Saladin attempts to pick with him as an excuse for confiscating his possessions. Saladin, who has resolved “to use force disguised as fiction”, asks Melchizedek which of the three laws he considers the true one. When he perceives that “the fellow had cleverly got round the trap he had set him” by using the story of the rings to claim that “the question of which of God’s peoples possesses the true faith remains in abeyance and has never been settled”, Saladin is impressed, treats Melchizedek with respect and they become friends. There is no suggestion that the tale reveals a higher truth. In fact the preceding tale tells (albeit humorously) “how [the Jew] Abraham’s soul was saved” by his becoming a Christian. In the medieval mind, at any rate, there was no doubt as to “Which of the faiths, which of the laws, / … brought … most enlightenment.”

Well, now I wish / I’d let my sister listen: From this point on the verse I have used for Lessing’s play modulates back into the stanza-form of Heine’s Deutschland: Ein Wintermärchen, with which the poem begins… In Religion and Philosophy in Germany (1835), Heine was mainly interested in what he saw as Lessing’s step away from (medieval and then Lutheran) religion towards the philosophy of Kant and above all Hegel, whom he had heard lecture in Berlin on history and dialectics – that is, on how history proceeds through conflict and reconciliation out of which grow further conflict and further reconciliation, and so on in successive stages towards the consciousness of freedom. Through all these phases of what we may now prefer to think of as forms of gradual cultural change, not necessarily improvement, Heine discerned the working of a principle which is surely true of any culture – namely, that our thoughts resemble a soul (as he put it) which demands a body: “Thought seeks to become action, the word to become flesh… The world is the signature of the word.”

One hundred thousand Christians died: This is Gibbon’s figure, in Decline and Fall ch. LIX, and is probably as (in)accurate as any other (estimates of how many people died in the Crusades – “this holy madness”, as Gibbon calls them – vary between 1 and 9 million).

The infidel horde was even convinced / Coeur de Lion was a cannibal: The story of Richard I’s cannibalism is told in the fourteenth century romance, Richard Coer de Lyon – which was probably based on an earlier Norman original. Anyone with a copy of Scott’s The Talisman will find the relevant sections of this poem translated in the introductory notes, where it reads like a piece of medieval English propaganda for scaring Saracens.

♦

W.D. JACKSON’s five books and two pamphlets are all parts of his work-in-progress, Then and Now, on the subject of the individual’s place in history. This column is also a part of that work. His most recent book, Opus 3 (Shoestring Press, Nov. 2018), was reviewed in The Fortnightly, and was one of Frederick Raphael’s TLS Books of the Year in 2019. A review by Chris McCully in PN Review 253 can be read here (under Altered Distances Vol 54, Nos. 1-2, ‘Special Features’). Shoestring has published a new pamphlet, Aesopean (with woodcuts by Alan Dixon). The Fortnightly archive for W.D. Jackson is here.

ALAN DIXON was born in Waterloo, Lancashire, and has been exhibiting his prints since the 1960s. Shoestring Press published his 73 Woodcuts in 2011 and Wood and Ink in 2013. An exhibition of prints at the Redfern Gallery, London, was held to coincide with the launch of his most recent collection of poems, The Wall Dancer, Shoestring Press, 2017.