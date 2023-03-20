By MARC VINCENZ.

•

Summer’s Surface

Crackling in

its gnarled edges

and warmed kinks,

we slip through

the noose of home

and prance out

into the white sails

of the big outdoors

where insects

are performing

in their whole-

some blue.

♦

To Exist as Mirage in the Vapor of Her Dream

The fluttering of wings

in this part of the forest

where there’s no turning

around—or on the beach,

in that crowd

of the unremembered,

an old freighter,

once a healthy giant,

now rocks forgotten

by all but these ravens.

♦

A Greek Tragedy

Crows litter

The countryside

In their glossy feathers,

Bunches of dry stems

Emerge from the earth,

A few webs of plastic

Hold on—little flags

Pointing the way—

I cross the road,

My skin a bolt

Of bleached fabric;

The old features

Replaced by heavier,

Hardened ones—

Impressive as cast iron,

But walking in the dark

Like a memory.

♦

MARC VINCENZ is a poet, fiction writer, translator, editor, musician and artist. He has published over 30 books of poetry, fiction and translation. His more recent poetry collections include A Brief Conversation with Consciousness, The Little Book of Earthly Delights, There Might Be a Moon or a Dog, 39 Wonders and Other Management Issues, and The Pearl Diver of Irunmani. His work has been published in The Nation, Ploughshares, Raritan, Colorado Review, Evergreen Review, Washington Square Review, Fourteen Hills, Plume, Willow Springs, Solstice, World Literature Today, The Golden Handcuffs Review, The Los Angeles Review of Books and many other journals. He is publisher and editor of MadHat Press and publisher of the journal New American Writing, and lives on a farm in Western Massachusetts where there are more spiny-nosed voles, tufted grey-buckle hares and amoeba scintilla than humans.