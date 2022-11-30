By JOHN MATTHIAS.

Seeking a quote, I reach for an old

Shakespeare volume on my shelf, and

Open it on the desk. Two others

In the old Collins series, 1958 or 1959,

Fall on the floor. Picking them up

And putting them beside the volume

I had sought, I distinctly smell

The scent of smoke from a wood fire

Somewhere. It is from the books.

I take a volume in my hand and open

It wide, and rudely poke my nose

Into the crotch of the breaking spine.

That sends me spinning back in time

To early visits in a Suffolk house

In Hacheston. Memory aroused, I

can see where these four books had

Rested on the high, wide mantle

Of the central fireplace in this house

Where one still prepared wood fires in

Individual rooms when it was cold.

The mantle was formed by a large beam

On whose terms the room’s structure

Organized itself. On it rested medals,

Gold plates memorializing campaigns

In two World Wars, a small sword with

An engraved blade, and the four

Collins Shakespeares. It seemed then

A temptation to recite a monologue

From Henry IV or V. The open fire

Had scorched the leather covered books

Until they smelled so much of smoke

And fire they seemed an invitation

For a winter’s truce, a Christmas Eve

Fraternization like the famous one

In World War I.

Captain Adams

Sat on one side of the fire, the evening

Paper in his lap, and cleaned his pipe.

Mrs. Adams could be heard preparing

Dinner with the daily help, Miss Revel,

I sat facing the Captain. Then stood up

And chose the Collins volume that held

King Henry’s speech at Agincourt. Then

As now, I was seeking a quote. It was

A passage that a Brit most likely would have

Know by heart, obliged to memorize it

In his primary school. Silently I read the speech,

Remembering Olivier in the film I’d

Seen in my own elementary school where

Movies came to replace our memories of

Things we’d been told, and stories

Well-remembered by the old.

On the carpet

Well behind the fire, but still in its glow,

My two daughters played with their mother’s

Toy farm. One of them complained that there

Were too many cows and insufficient pigs.

Diana, my wife, was upstairs looking for

The pigs. But there were just enough hens

For the chicken coop, and there was one

Fine rooster to announce the dawn. As this

Was Christmas Eve, my daughter Laura

Had somewhere found a small box and made

A manger in a corner of the farm. Cynouai,

Her sister, could not decide which animal would

Make the best approximation of the Human

Child divinity who ought to lie in it. The farm had

Donkeys, but neither girl could find a camel

Or a wise man, so Farmer Jones and an old horse

Were made to serve. Eventually, a lamb

Went in the manger.

“More pigs,”

Diana said as she entered the room,

And everyone looked up. She gave the room

A sense of purpose and of art. The Captain

Smoked his pipe, I closed the Collins Shakespeare,

My daughters reached out hands for pigs, and

Mrs Adams said that dinner had been served

Next door. All of this at once!

At some point, I brought back

The set of Shakespeare to our Indiana home–

The Suffolk house

Was sold, and Hacheston itself became

A village haven for London commuters.

The books have

Rested on some high shelves for

Many years, but I’d not much consulted them.

The print’s too small now for my failing eyes

And I’m as old as Captain Adams was

That Christmas. There are no children in my house

And my wife died two years ago. But now

There seems to be some smoke in every room

From something not contained as fire was

In that Suffolk grate. I breathe it in like poison

Or like smoke from lotus flowers. The book

Itself seems like a fading coal in my hands.

I find the passage I was looking for, but have

No longer any need to write it down.

JOHN MATTHIAS, a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review, is also editor emeritus of Notre Dame Review, emeritus professor of English at Notre Dame and the author of some thirty books of poetry, translation, criticism, and scholarship. Shearsman Books published his three volumes of Collected Poems, as well as the uncollected long poem, Trigons, two more volumes of poetry, Complayntes for Doctor Neuro and Acoustic Shadows and a novel, Different Kinds of Music. Tales Tall & Short— Fictional, Factual and In Between was published by Dos Madres, followed by his 2020 New Yorker memoir, “Living with a Visionary.” His latest collection, Varieties of Homage, was published in 2022 by Odd Volumes, the Fortnightly’s imprint. His Fortnightly archive is here.