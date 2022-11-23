By JULIA DEAKIN.

One must have the mind of a plutocrat

or have been behind bars many years not to see

in the Autumn Sales’ display shelves’

uplit and downlit stacks of curios, container skips

of plastic and plastic packaging bound

for mile-wide islands of themselves – ships

nosing their payload into and out of night; things

and people who may never find a home except

in storeyed emporia, each floor further from life;

in labyrinthine malls, retail parks, outlet villages.

One must have been lost in space not to see

the zero-hours assistant as sold, not to hear

in the looping Bublé track, despair, white noise

broken not by a customer but a lone pedestrian

in from the cold. A browser, if you will.

♦

JULIA DEAKIN was born in Nuneaton and worked her way north to Huddersfield — via Shropshire, the Potteries, Manchester, York and France. Widely published, she has read on Poetry Please and won a few prizes. She edits Pennine Platform and is working on her fifth collection.